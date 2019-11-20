Mohr Capital Sells 460,000-Square-Foot Single-Tenant Office Building In Cleveland

"At the time we acquired the building two years ago, the property was under foreclosure proceedings and Rockwell Automation, Inc. had only three years of lease term remaining. Due to our existing relationship with Rockwell Automation, we saved them millions in rent while stabilizing the property with a long-term lease, creating substantial value for both sides," said Rodrigo Godoi, Director of Acquisitions for Mohr Capital.

Godoi and Kyle Campbell, Director of Acquisitions, represented Mohr Capital throughout the transaction, one of the real estate investment firm's largest sales to date. There were no brokers involved in the transaction.

About Mohr Capital

Mohr Capital is a privately held real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development and value enhancement of office, retail and industrial assets throughout the U.S. The Mohr Capital team has decades of experience in commercial real estate and has completed more than $1 billion in transactions. Guided by a value-driven strategy and an entrepreneurial spirit, the company relies on strong, long-term relationships and possesses keen market insights needed to capitalize on undervalued or underperforming properties. With its family office structure, Mohr Capital can close quickly and has a proven track record of delivering the highest risk-adjusted returns.

