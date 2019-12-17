Mohr Capital Sells University Highlands Property In Charlotte

"By stabilizing the asset, making improvements and securing a credit tenant in Charlotte's strong commercial real estate market, we added significant value to this asset for both Mohr Capital and the buyer," said Gary Horn, Chief Investment Officer at Mohr Capital. "We intend to make other investments in the Charlotte market in the future."

Horn and Bob Mohr, Founder and Chairman of Mohr Capital, handled the sale on behalf of Mohr Capital.

About Mohr Capital

Mohr Capital is a privately held real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development and value enhancement of office, retail and industrial assets throughout the U.S. The Mohr Capital team has decades of experience in commercial real estate and has completed more than $1 billion in transactions. Guided by a value-driven strategy and an entrepreneurial spirit, the company relies on strong, long-term relationships and possesses keen market insights needed to capitalize on undervalued or underperforming properties. With its family office structure, Mohr Capital can close quickly and has a proven track record of delivering the highest risk-adjusted returns.

