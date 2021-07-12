Mohr Capital Starts Construction on 596K-SF Speculative Industrial Facility in Reno-Sparks Metro Area

The cross-dock facility is being built on a 39.64-acre site and will feature 36' clear ceiling height, three access points, 96 dock doors, four 14'X16' drive-in doors, 374 auto and 100 trailer parking spaces, motion-sensor LED lighting and more. A brochure with more information on the facility is available here.

"Tenant demand for industrial space in northern Nevada continues to rise as e-commerce activities ramp up," said Tom Theobald, Senior Vice President of Development for Mohr Capital. "Moreover, high asking rents and low vacancy in the northern California submarkets and southern California's Inland Empire have contributed to companies looking eastward in search of cost-effective real estate. These factors, combined with Nevada's low taxes and Reno's pro-business environment, leave us confident we'll secure a credit tenant quickly."

The building is currently available for lease and, once complete, will neighbor industrial facilities leased by PetSmart, Hobby Lobby, Tesla, Walmart, Zulily and more. Mohr Capital currently has another property under contract in Fernley, Nevada, for its next development project.

"We're pleased to expand our development footprint into the Nevada market with a facility that will help meet the increasing demand for industrial product in the Reno-Sparks metro area," said Bob Mohr, Chairman of Mohr Capital. "The region's cost of living, growing workforce and location along Interstate 80 is ideal for companies throughout the country seeking to quickly distribute their products to 11 western states. We're excited to add this facility to our portfolio and invest in this rapidly growing industrial market."

Greg Shutt, Senior Vice President of CBRE, assisted Mohr Capital on the land acquisition and will handle leasing for the property. Tectonics Design Group is serving as the architectural engineer on the project, and ARCO Construction has been selected as the general contractor.

About Mohr Capital

Mohr Capital is a privately held real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development and value enhancement of office, industrial and retail assets throughout the U.S. The Mohr Capital team has decades of experience in commercial real estate and has completed more than $1 billion in transactions. Guided by a value-driven strategy and an entrepreneurial spirit, the company relies on strong, long-term relationships and possesses keen market insights needed to capitalize on undervalued or underperforming properties. With its family office structure, Mohr Capital can close quickly and has a proven track record of delivering the highest risk-adjusted returns. For more information, visit www.mohrcap.com or follow Mohr Capital on LinkedIn.

