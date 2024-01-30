Mohr Partners and CDNGLOBAL Unveil Strategic Partnership to Broaden Global Reach

The partnership between Mohr Partners and CDNGLOBAL is rooted in the firms' common corporate values and structures. Both firms are privately owned, debt-free and committed to investing in best-in-class technology and data-driven tools that allow their clients and professionals to make informed decisions around site selection and capital markets.

Mohr Partners and CDNGLOBAL agreed to partner after both firms began collaborating on cross-border U.S. and Canadian client mandates in 2022. Both firms realized their mutual client-centric approaches to driving transaction-based solutions were very similar.

"The United States boasts the largest commercial real estate market globally so having a strategic partner with 24 offices across the country and two more underway is a game-changer. With our combined global reach, this strategic partnership positions us to serve companies worldwide, offering unparalleled expertise and support," said Agron Miloti, CEO of CDNGLOBAL.

Robert Shibuya, Chairman and CEO of Mohr Partners, added: "We are thrilled to join forces with CDNGLOBAL, creating a synergy that leverages our respective strengths. We are confident in CDNGLOBAL's highly experienced, senior team and anticipate continued growth, providing even greater value to our clients and solidifying our position as leaders in the ever-evolving commercial real estate landscape."

This collaboration signals the beginning of a growth trajectory, with both companies poised to explore further opportunities and expand their global footprint.

About Mohr Partners

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisory & outsourcing company, providing corporate occupiers with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning, business intelligence, lease administration & accounting, research and site selection, labor analytics, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis, economic incentives negotiations, transaction management and facility services. Since 1986, Mohr Partners has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr Partners seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr Partners, please visit www.mohrpartners.com.

About CDNGLOBAL®

Proudly Canadian. Privately owned. Client focused.

A progressive team of leading real estate advisors focused on building strong relationships and powering prosperity through innovative commercial real estate solutions based on localized market intelligence, trust, and human connectivity. Designed to serve you better, CDNGLOBAL solutions are tailor-made to suit our clients' short-term goals and long-term success. CDNGLOBAL provides a wide range of commercial real estate services including industrial, office, and retail leasing, capital markets, investment sales, and commercial real estate advisory services. With expert localized teams in every major Canadian market as well as strategic global partnerships, our clients gain access to any service they seek, in the markets they need, through a single point of contact – your strategic ally in business. Our team's singular goal is to use our shared resources, expertise, and market intelligence, along with a collaborative and entrepreneurial approach, to deliver the single best strategic solution for each and every client. Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, CDNGLOBAL has offices across Canada. For more information, please go to www.cdnglobal.com.

SOURCE Mohr Partners, Inc.