Mohr Partners Welcomes Carlton Anderson as Managing Partner in Houston

DALLAS, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Partners, Inc., a top-three global corporate real estate advisory firm, is pleased to announce that industry veteran Carlton Anderson has joined the firm as Managing Partner in its Houston office.

Anderson will serve as one of the firm's market leaders alongside fellow Managing Partner Kevin Barr, where he will leverage his extensive background in industrial leasing and acquisitions to help support Mohr Partners' expanding business in the Houston market.

"Houston's a dynamic market, and I'm excited to jump in and contribute with my years of experience," Anderson said. "Working with Kevin and the Mohr Partners team provides a great opportunity where I can tap into the firm's global reach and deliver top-notch solutions to our occupier clients."

Prior to joining Mohr Partners, Anderson was a Regional Investment Officer with EQT Exeter in Houston. There, he identified industrial investment opportunities in the market and closed on over $230 million of industrial assets during his three-year tenure.

Additionally, Anderson worked as a Vice President of Brokerage Advisory Services at CBRE for 14 years, providing consulting services to various tenants and institutional landlords. During this time there, he successfully transacted on over 6 million square feet of industrial space.

"We're thrilled to welcome Carlton as our newest Managing Partner and Co-Market Leader in Houston," Mohr Partners Chairman & CEO Robert Shibuya said. "With his proven track record and dedication to excellence, we are confident in his ability to help lead Mohr Partners to new heights and deliver exceptional results for our clients in that market."

Anderson graduated from the University of Houston with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in marketing and management.

