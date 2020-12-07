Mohr Partners Enters Nashville Under the Leadership of Tad Wood, Managing Partner

"Tad's experience is executing complex lease and investment sale transactions as well as his demonstrated track-record of recruiting and building a best-in-class Nashville commercial brokerage business make him an ideal leader to drive our ambitious growth plans in his market," stated Mohr Partners Chairman & CEO Robert Shibuya.

Tad Wood commented, "I am extremely excited to join Mohr Partners as they possess the global platform to provide fully integrated full-service solutions to both mid-cap and large-cap corporate clients who are increasingly choosing Nashville to base their North American headquarters given the favorable tax and business climate in Tennessee."

Prior to joining Mohr Partners, Wood served as the Executive Vice President and Nashville market leader for TenantBase where he oversaw the recruitment, training, and management of their commercial real estate brokerage operations. Previously, he served as a Development Associate for Healthcare Realty Trust a leading developer and operator of real estate supporting the delivery of outpatient health care services throughout the US. Wood received his MBA from the Jack C. Massey Graduate School of Business at Belmont University and his bachelor's degree from the University of Mississippi.

About Mohr Partners, Inc. :

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisor, providing corporate tenants with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning, business intelligence, lease administration/accounting & FASB ASC 842 compliance, research and site selection, labor analytics, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis, economic incentives negotiations and transaction management. Since 1986, Mohr has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr, please visit www.mohrpartners.com.

