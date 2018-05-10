Mohr Partners, Inc. Exclusively Represents APL Logistics in Commercial Real Estate Services in the US

"After a competitive environment and process that APL Logistics went through, we are extremely excited to have earned the opportunity to a be a long-term partner," Mr. Leonard said.

"We look forward to continuing to earn their trust and continuously strive to create value throughout our partnership," Robert Shibuya, Chairman and CEO of Mohr Partners said.

Mohr Partners will handle all of APL Logistics' lease administration, transaction management, and research as well as providing strategic consulting.

"As a full service real estate company focused on tenant-only representation, we felt that Mohr best aligned with APLL's culture, values and vision," Graeme Watson, VP and North America Head, APL Logistics, said. "Mohr's innovative real estate solutions will allow us to differentiate from our competitors, and bring strategic, value-driven real estate offerings to our customers. We look forward to working closely with Mohr for years to come."

About APL Logistics:

APL Logistics is a leading global designer and operator of smart supply chains in the Automotive, Consumer, Industrials and Retail verticals. Providing global, integrated supply chain services in more than 60 countries, including both origin and destination services such as freight consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, distribution management, customs brokerage and transportation management. APL Logistics offers consulting solutions and uses innovative Information Technology to deliver maximum supply chain efficiency, visibility and control. APL Logistics is a member of the Kintetsu World Express (KWE) group, a global logistics services provider.

For more information visit: www.apllogistics.com

About Mohr Partners, Inc. :

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate services firm providing tenants and occupiers integrated solutions including strategic consulting & advisory, portfolio strategy/lease administration, research and site selection, location incentives consulting, transaction advisory, project management and business intelligence/data analytics services. Since 1986, Mohr Partners has been managing real estate portfolios for organizations around the world. Mohr Partners' 200 professionals working from the firm's 22 North American owned offices, deliver integrated services worldwide through strategic alliances with best-in-class partners in Mexico/Latin America, EMEA and Asia. As the leading diverse commercial real estate firm, Mohr Partners became a certified Minority Business Enterprise ("MBE"), by the National Minority Supplier Development Council ("NMSDC") in 2017. For more information please visit mohrpartners.com or please contact:

John Wickes

Managing Director, Marketing & Communications

214 273 8647

john.wickes@mohrpartners.com

