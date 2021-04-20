MoistureShield Elevate Recognized by Green Builder's Hot 50 Products Just in Time for Earth Day

ATLANTA, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoistureShield, a division of Oldcastle APG, a CRH company, has received recognition for its Elevate™ capped composite decking in Green Builder Magazine's 2021 Editors' Choice Hot 50 Products. What better way to celebrate Earth Day than having the editors of Green Builder select Elevate as a Hot 50 green product. The editors chose the most innovative products that make homes more energy-efficient, water-efficient and resilient.

"We're very pleased to have Elevate named as a Green Builder Hot 50 Product," said Matthew Bruce, VP Sales, MoistureShield. "Like all of our products, Elevate represents our commitment to protecting the environment, but it's also the perfect choice for making capped composites attainable for any budget."

Like all MoistureShield deck products, Elevate is made with 95% recycled content, with a proprietary process that blends recycled plastic and reclaimed wood fibers. MoistureShield product lines overall divert more than 100 million pounds of waste from landfills every year, equal to a staggering 7.5 football fields stacked 10 feet high.

Designed to offer advanced decking at an entry-level price, Elevate is an ideal solution for homeowners looking to upgrade to the benefits of composites. Elevate's strong protective cap shields each board from impact, corrosion and harsh weather. It is available in solid colors of Canoe and Lake Fog, and variegated tropical hardwood looks of Riverbank and Alpine Gray.

MoistureShield's Solid Core manufacturing process offers superior protection against moisture absorption, warping, rotting, and damage from insects. This has resulted in zero structural field failures in over 30 years, whether the boards are on the ground, in the ground, or even underwater. Elevate is fully protected by a 50-year transferable structural warranty and a 30-year fade and stain warranty.

For more information about Elevate, visit http://www.MoistureShield.com.

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG, North America's largest manufacturer of Outdoor Living Products, is part of CRH's Building Products division. CRH is a leading global diversified building materials group with operating locations in 32 countries worldwide. MoistureShield, a division of Oldcastle APG, proudly manufactures composite deck boards and related products serving a range of retail and distribution customers across North America and several international markets. The development of new technologies and patents has enabled MoistureShield to manufacture superior composite products from recycled wood fiber and recycled polyethylene plastic. Learn more at http://www.MoistureShield.com.

