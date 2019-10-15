MoistureShield® Names Matt Bruce Vice President of Sales

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoistureShield®, a division of Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, and a manufacturer of composite decking & railing, names Matt Bruce as Vice President of Sales. Bruce will lead and direct MoistureShield's overall sales strategy following its acquisition by Oldcastle APG in 2017.

Bruce brings over twenty years of building materials management, operations, and sales experience to the role. As a past President of both the Northeastern Young Lumber Executives and the Massachusetts Retail Lumber Dealers Association, as well as a previous member of the board of directors for the Northeast Retail Lumber Association, he will effectively lead the sales organization with in-depth industry insight.

"We welcome Matt to Oldcastle APG and look forward to his success in this critical role," said Ken O'Neill, Executive Vice President of National Group for Oldcastle APG. "MoistureShield is gaining momentum in the composite decking market. We are confident Matt will lead with fresh ideas and a new perspective to carry that momentum forward."

Bruce's hiring comes as MoistureShield refreshes its marketing, expands distribution, and introduces innovative products and technology. With recent enhancements to the brand and a long history of zero field failures, MoistureShield is quickly becoming the preferred alternative to traditional decking.

"I am honored to lead the sales organization for MoistureShield and be at the forefront of ensuring a customer-first approach is maintained," said Bruce. "I look forward to building on recent momentum with the brand and taking it forward to its next level of success."

Bruce joins MoistureShield from Royal Building Products, based in Ontario, Canada. He holds a bachelor's degree in business management from Bryant University.

About MoistureShield

MoistureShield composite decking and railing is manufactured from 95% recycled content, diverting tens of millions of pounds of plastic and wood scrap from landfills annually. It can be installed directly on the ground, in the ground or underwater. The line is backed by an industry-leading warranty against decay, rot and termite damage. Visit www.MoistureShield.com to learn more.

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG, North America's largest manufacturer of outdoor living products, is part of CRH's Building Products division. CRH is a leading global diversified building materials group with operating locations in 32 countries worldwide. MoistureShield, a division of Oldcastle APG, proudly manufactures composite deck boards and related products, serving a range of retail and distribution customers across North America and several international markets. The development of new technologies and patents has enabled MoistureShield to manufacture superior composite products from recycled wood fiber and recycled polyethylene plastic. Visit www.OldcastleAPG.com and www.MoistureShield.com to learn more.

SOURCE MoistureShield