MoistureShield's Elevate Capped Composite Decking Wins Green Builder Magazine's 2021 "Green Innovation Award"

"Winning the 'Green Innovation Award' for sustainability underscores MoistureShield's commitment to providing quality products with high levels of recycled content," said Matthew Bruce, VP of Sales, MoistureShield, a division of Oldcastle APG. "Since the initial launch of Elevate in November 2019, we've received tremendous feedback on its aesthetics and value from both contractors and homeowners."

Distinguished by its strength, durability, and forward-thinking design, MoistureShield's Elevate™ capped composite decking is an entry-level priced product with a beautiful aesthetic. It features a strong, protective barrier to help prevent damage from impact, corrosion, and weather. With Elevate, homeowners can enjoy the lasting investment of a stylish, durable and affordable outdoor space. Elevate is available in classic solid colors of Canoe and Lake Fog, and premium tropical hardwood looks of Riverbank and Alpine Gray.

Like all MoistureShield decking products, Elevate features the proprietary Solid Core manufacturing process for protection against moisture absorption, warping, rotting, and insect damage, whether installed on the ground, in the ground, or even underwater. This is supported by the fact that MoistureShield has had zero structural field failures in over 30 years.

MoistureShield Elevate decking creates a stylish, durable outdoor environment simply and affordably and is fully protected by a 50-year transferable structural warranty and a 30-year fade and stain warranty. As a Green Innovation Award winner, MoistureShield's Elevate will be featured in Green Builder's Jan/Feb award issue at www.greenbuildermedia.com. To learn more about MoistureShield, visit www.MoistureShield.com

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG, North America's largest manufacturer of Outdoor Living Products, is part of CRH's Building Products division. CRH is a leading global diversified building materials group with operating locations in 30 countries worldwide. MoistureShield, a division of Oldcastle APG, manufactures composite deck boards serving a range of retail and distribution customers across North America and several international markets. Learn more at www.MoistureShield.com.

