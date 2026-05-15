Moldova Celebrates 25 Years of National Wine Day, Strengthening Its Position as a Rising Global Wine Destination

CHIȘINĂU, Moldova, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic of Moldova will mark the 25th anniversary of National Wine Day under the slogan "United by Wine" on 3–4 October 2026 in Chișinău, celebrating a milestone that reflects the country's transformation into an increasingly recognized player in the global wine industry.

As one of the few countries in the world to dedicate a national holiday to wine, Moldova has turned National Wine Day into a major cultural and tourism event, attracting thousands of visitors annually and showcasing the evolution of its wine sector on the international stage.

This year's anniversary edition will feature an updated concept, expanded participation from wineries across the country, and curated experiences designed to highlight the diversity, authenticity, and quality of Wine of Moldova.

Over the past 25 years, National Wine Day has grown from a domestic celebration into one of Europe's notable open-air cultural events, becoming a key platform for wine tourism and international visibility.

"Moldova's wine sector has evolved significantly by combining deep-rooted traditions with modern innovation," said Ștefan Iamandi, Director of the National Office of Vine and Wine. "This anniversary reflects both our heritage and our ambition to position Moldova as a competitive global wine producer."

At the core of this transformation is the national brand "Wine of Moldova. Unexpectedly Great.", which has strengthened international recognition and supported the expansion of Moldovan wines into global markets.

Today, Moldova exports wine to more than 70 countries worldwide, with around 60% of exports going to Europe. The sector contributes approximately 3% of GDP and accounts for nearly 8% of total exports, underscoring its strategic importance to the national economy.

In 2026, Moldova will further expand its international presence by participating in key industry events, including JFEX Japan, Daejeon Wine Expo in South Korea, Interwine China, and WBWE in the Netherlands, where producers will showcase wines defined by authenticity, terroir, and competitive quality.

Visitors from around the world are invited to experience National Wine Day in Chișinău on 3–4 October 2026, where Moldova's capital transforms into a vibrant celebration of wine, culture, and hospitality. The event offers international guests the opportunity to discover local wineries, taste award-winning wines, and explore one of Europe's most distinctive emerging wine destinations.

About Wine of Moldova

Wine of Moldova. Unexpectedly Great. is the national wine brand of the Republic of Moldova, representing a modern, dynamic wine industry rooted in centuries-old tradition. Through consistent quality, authenticity, and innovation, Moldovan wines continue to gain recognition on international markets.