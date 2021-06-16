Molecular Assemblies Expands Executive Leadership Team

SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Molecular Assemblies, Inc., today announced that it has expanded the Company's executive leadership team with the appointment of Stephen R. Bates as Vice President, Sales and Marketing and the promotion of Leigh F. Elkolli, CPA to Vice President, Finance and Human Resources. The expansion occurs as the Company advances its proprietary enzymatic DNA synthesis technology toward early commercialization efforts.

Michael J. Kamdar, President and CEO of Molecular Assemblies, said, "Stephen has extensive experience in commercializing novel products that have had an enormous impact on life science markets. This coupled with Leigh's strong financial acumen and experience within the life sciences sector will be key as we launch our first products and position the Company for long-term growth."

"Molecular Assemblies is poised to revolutionize the $9.5 billion field of synthetic biology," said Mr. Bates. "Unlike other DNA synthesis chemistries, the proprietary enzymatic synthesis chemistry from Molecular Assemblies has the potential to produce high fidelity DNA required for life sciences applications, including generating vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics."

Ms. Elkolli said, "I am excited to take on increased responsibilities as we execute on our vision. I look forward to working with the executive team and to implement business strategies that enhance the Company's position as a market pioneer adding value for our stakeholders."

Stephen R. Bates is an accomplished senior level executive, with more than 30 years of experience building and growing companies in life sciences markets. Prior to joining Molecular Assemblies, he held the position of Senior Vice President for Sales, Marketing and Support at Labcyte Inc., acquired by Beckman Coulter, where he was responsible for leading and driving all aspects of commercial operations including direct and indirect sales channels, product marketing, marketing communications, customer service and customer support. Prior to that Mr. Bates was President and General Manager of MMI Genomics, Inc. and Vice President of Celera Genomics' agriculture division. Stephen started his career at Applied Biosystems, where he was the European Marketing Manager, introducing an array of benchtop DNA synthesizers, DNA sequencers and genetic analyzers. Mr. Bates helped start the company's Applied Markets groups focused on agriculture, human identification and environmental analysis. These application-driven businesses are now ubiquitous in genetic testing laboratories around the globe.

Leigh F. Elkolli, CPA, joined Molecular Assemblies in 2019 as Senior Director of Finance. She has more than 20 years of experience in corporate finance in the biotechnology and life sciences sectors having served in senior level finance roles of several privately held and publicly traded companies. Most recently, Ms. Elkolli served as Chief Financial Officer of REVA Medical, Inc., an international medical technology company that launched their first product during her tenure. Prior to REVA, she held senior level finance roles with Avidity Biosciences, Inc. and ImpediMed, Ltd. Ms. Elkolli spent seven years with Ernst & Young, LLP in their assurance services practice supporting mainly life sciences, high tech, and medical technology companies through annual audits and quarterly reviews, public offerings, acquisitions, and a corporate spin-off. Ms. Elkolli currently serves on the Board of The Waldorf School of San Diego. She received her B.B.A. in accounting from Western Connecticut State University and is a certified public accountant with the State of California.

About Molecular Assemblies

Molecular Assemblies, Inc. is a private life sciences company developing an enzymatic DNA synthesis technology designed to power the next generation of DNA-based products. The Company's patented enzymatic method, based on making DNA the way nature makes DNA, produces long, high quality, sequence-specific DNA reliably, affordably, and sustainably. Molecular Assemblies' technology will enable the reading and writing of DNA for industries, including industrial synthetic biology and precision medicine, as well as emerging applications of DNA for data information storage, nanomachines, and bio-based electronics. Molecular Assemblies is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit www.molecularassemblies.com .

