Molecular Designs releases their new Simplicity™ Gastrointestinal Pathogen Panel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Molecular Designs, a developer and manufacturer of molecular infectious disease assays, announces the release of its new Simplicity™ Gastrointestinal Pathogen Panel for the detection of causative agents of gastrointestinal (GI) tract infections. Simplicity Panels are pre-pipetted, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assays provided in a unique breakaway plate that enables laboratories to streamline their workflows and control reagent costs.

The GI panel is a multiplex PCR assay that identifies nucleic acids from 16 different organisms, from a single sample. Target organisms include Clostridium difficile, Enterotoxigenic E. coli (ETEC), Shiga-like toxin producing E. coli (STEC), Shigella/Enteroinvasive E. coli (EIEC), Campylobacter (C. coli, C. jejuni and C. lari), Salmonella spp., Yersinia enterocolitica, Vibrio spp., Adenovirus F40/41, Norovirus GI/GII, Rotavirus A, Astrovirus, Cryptosporidium spp., Entamoeba histolytica, and Giardia lamblia. Molecular Designs assays are manufactured to GMP and ISO 13485:2016 standards and are compatible with most PCR platforms.

"Our Simplicity Gastrointestinal Pathogen Panel is available to reference and hospital laboratories," said Robert Crisp, Ph.D., Vice President of Research & Development at Molecular Designs. "We look forward to supplying a high-quality, cost-effective, and easy to use assay that can promote better care and understanding of GI infectious diseases."

To learn more about the gastrointestinal panel, please visit: www.moleculardesigns.com/gi-panel. The gastrointestinal panel is for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Molecular Designs was founded by physicians looking to simplify delivery of and increase accessibility to cost-effective, streamlined, easy to use molecular technologies to laboratories. It offers numerous multiplex PCR-based panels produced under GMP and ISO 13485:2016 quality standards for research use only. Its team of experts supports clients in development, analytical validation, regulatory submission, and commercialization of assays. Molecular Designs is affiliated with Streamline Scientific, a CLIA-certified reference laboratory and consulting organization, and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. For more information, please visit moleculardesigns.com and follow it on LinkedIn.

