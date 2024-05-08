Molecular Farming: The Emergence of Global Markets

Molecular farming: Global markets are a dynamic landscape where innovative biotechnology intersects with agriculture and pharmaceuticals. Learn how to use nature's plants and animals to produce essential proteins and bioactive compounds for a sustainable future.

BOSTON, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest BCC Research study, the demand for Molecular Farming: Global Markets is expected to grow from $454.1 million in 2023 and is projected to reach $916.3 million by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period.

The report comprehensively analyzes the molecular Farming industry, focusing on its various market segments and global scope. The market is divided into plant and animal categories and covers various end-uses including nutritional products, pharmaceuticals, dairy products, etc. The report's geographic segmentation covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (ROW), providing insight into regional dynamics and market trends. Revenue forecasts, based on total manufacturer revenue, provide a comprehensive picture of the industry's financial health, and projections are expressed in constant US dollars and are not adjusted for inflation.

The global molecular farming market is witnessing increased financing activities, creating ample growth opportunities. Nobel Foods, for example, raised $100 million through July 2021 after previously successful Series A rounds totaling $25 million and a 2017 Series B round totaling $75 million. Key players are pursuing joint ventures and research initiatives to expand their molecular agriculture businesses. Moolec Science SA's recent joint venture with Grupo Insud aims to develop low-cost, high-tech molecular agricultural products for the pharmaceutical industry. Due to increasing consumer acceptance and market demand, startups are also focusing on genetically modified tobacco crops for pharmaceutical use.

Key Drivers of Molecular Farming: Global Markets

Increasing Demand for Proteins from the Pharmaceutical Industry: The pharmaceutical industry relies heavily on proteins for various purposes such as drug development, diagnostics, and therapeutic applications. Molecular farming offers a cost-effective and scalable method to produce proteins such as antibodies, enzymes, and growth factors. As the demand for these proteins continues to grow, molecular agriculture is becoming an attractive solution to the industry's needs.

Increased Funding and Investment in the Molecular Farming Industry: Funding and investment in molecular farming research and development has increased significantly in recent years. Investors recognize the technology's potential to revolutionize protein production and address key health challenges. These investments drive innovation, accelerate product development, and expand the market for molecular agriculture.

Growing R&D Efforts: Research and development in molecular farming has been continuously strengthened and significant progress has been made. Scientists are exploring new plant performance systems, improving production processes, and increasing protein yields. Collaboration between academia, industry, and research institutions plays a key role in expanding knowledge and experience in this field.

Opportunities for Customized Products: Molecular farming enables the production of proteins tailored for specific applications. By choosing a suitable plant host and optimizing expression conditions, researchers can create proteins with desired properties. This type of customization is not limited to pharmaceutical products but also includes industrial enzymes, biofuels, and other biological products.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2022 Forecast Period considered 2023-2028 Base year market size $398.0 million Market Size Forecast $916.3 million Growth Rate CAGR of 15.1% for the forecast period of 2023-2028 Segment Covered Type, End Uses, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Countries covered U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, China, India, Japan, the Middle East and South America Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for proteins from the pharmaceutical industry.

Increased funding and investment in the molecular farming industry.

Growing R&D efforts.

Opportunities for customized products.

Segmentation Analysis:

Type Segmentation Analysis:

Plant-Based Molecular Farming: Using plants like tobacco, maize, or soybeans to produce proteins and enzymes. Advantages include scalability and cost-effectiveness.

Using plants like tobacco, maize, or soybeans to produce proteins and enzymes. Advantages include scalability and cost-effectiveness. Animal-Based Molecular Farming: Utilizing animals, typically transgenic livestock, to produce therapeutic proteins. Offers higher yields but is more complex and expensive.

End-Use Applications Segmentation Analysis:

Nutraceuticals: Bioactive compounds found in food or dietary supplements, produced through molecular farming for health benefits.

Bioactive compounds found in food or dietary supplements, produced through molecular farming for health benefits. Pharmaceuticals: Production of therapeutic proteins like antibodies and vaccines for treating diseases.

Production of therapeutic proteins like antibodies and vaccines for treating diseases. Dairy Products: Enhancing dairy products by introducing specific therapeutic proteins. Molecular farming also applies to industrial enzymes, biofuels, and specialty chemicals.

This Molecular Agriculture: Global Market report provides comprehensive information and analysis covering the following key questions:

What is the projected market size and growth rate of the market?

The global molecular farming market is projected to grow from $398.0 million in 2022 to $916.3 million in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period.



What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?

The key factors driving the growth of the molecular farming market include:

Increasing global population and demand for nutritious food

Increasing demand for proteins from the pharmaceutical industry

Growing applications of molecular farming in the enzyme industry

Increased funding and investment in the molecular farming industry



What segments are covered in the market?

The molecular farming market is segmented based on type, end-user, and region. By type, it is segmented into two major segments, plant and animal; by end-use, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, dairy, and others.



By end-use, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028?

The nutraceutical segment will dominate by the end of 2028.



Which region has the highest market share in the market?

North America holds the highest share of the market. Continuing industrialization of the nutraceutical food and agricultural systems, mainly in the U.S. and Canada , is expected to enhance molecular farming production with an eco-friendly production process. The growing research and development activities in biopharmaceutical industries further create ample opportunity in the North American molecular farming business.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

BIOBETTER

BRIGHT BIOTECH

CORE BIOGENESIS

FORTE PROTEIN INC.

INGREDIENTWERKS

KYOMEI

MIRUKU LTD.

MOOLEC SCIENCE SA

MOZZA FOODS

NOBELL FOODS

ORF GENETICS

PIGMENTUM

PLANTFORM CORP.

TIAMAT SCIENCES

