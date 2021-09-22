Molecule and Fidectus Announce Technical Partnership to Streamline Energy Trading Automation and Deal Capture

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Molecule, the leader in cloud-native ETRM/CTRM software, and Fidectus, a Swiss SaaS company revolutionizing post-trading in over-the-counter energy and commodity markets, have announced a technical partnership. This partnership will include an integration to allow straight-through processing of deals in Molecule, to the Fidectus platform.

Molecule and Fidectus are developing the integration between the two software platforms. It will be available in the first half of 2022.

Molecule, launched in 2012, is the leading next-generation multitenant ETRM/CTRM, offering world-class usability, cross-commodity support, and integrations to next-generation best-of-breed software.

Fidectus commercially launched in 2019 and offers a cloud platform for confirming trades between companies and reconciling and financing settlements and broker fees between companies. Based in Europe, they are expanding into the North American market.

Sameer Soleja, CEO of Molecule, said, "Our two software platforms represent market leading technology. It is crucial that the best vendors in the industry work together to continue making our customers' lives easier."

"We are excited to announce this partnership," said Jens Bartenschlager, CEO and co-founder of Fidectus. "Both of our companies share a vision for modernizing energy trading and for creating software our customers love."

About Molecule

Molecule is the leader in cloud-native ETRM/CTRM. We make reliable, easy-to-use SaaS software for commodity traders, risk managers, and operations teams at hedge funds, marketers, hedge advisors, IPPs, and world-scale energy and PE firms – in power, gas, crude, refined products, chemicals, and agricultural products. Molecule automates routine tasks and complex position, P&L, and risk calculations. Learn more about Molecule at https://www.molecule.io.

About Fidectus

Fidectus is a Swiss-based company revolutionizing post-trade processing for the over-the-counter energy and commodity markets. Our Global Energy Network (GEN) connects market participants and enables them to significantly reduce cost, risk, and illiquid capital through intelligent tools for confirmation, settlement, financing, and payment. Traders, brokers, and industrial consumers can now better manage their working capital, putting them at a competitive advantage. Learn more at https://www.fidectus.com.

