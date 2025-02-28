PITTSBURGH, February 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging devices for wound care, is excited to announce its participation in the 2025 Cellular, Acellular, and Matrix-like Products (CAMPs) Wound Care Summit, held from February 28th to March 2nd in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In the booth (#21) and on the podium, attendees will have the opportunity to learn how MolecuLight's innovative technology can significantly enhance wound assessment, measurement, documentation, and treatment decisions regarding CAMPs, particularly in light of the proposed new Local Coverage Determination (LCD) language for skin substitutes.

MolecuLight Showcases Advanced Wound Care Imaging at 2025 CAMPS Meeting

MolecuLight's fluorescence imaging enables clinicians to instantly visualize harmful bacterial loads in wounds linked to infection and CAMPs failure. This real-time insight empowers healthcare providers to treat patients more effectively, resulting in faster wound closure and better outcomes. The MolecuLight devices can guide targeted therapies, such as wound bed preparation for CAMPs, and optimize wound management strategies based on immediate, actionable information.

"Our technology addresses a critical need in wound care by providing clinicians with the ability to see what they otherwise couldn't," said Anil Amlani, CEO at MolecuLight. "By visualizing bacterial presence, we can help support the efficacy of advanced therapies such as CAMPs, improve patient outcomes, and ultimately reduce the burden of chronic wounds."

The proposed new LCD language for skin substitutes emphasizes the importance of comprehensive wound assessment and documentation. MolecuLight's comprehensive wound imaging and measurement devices directly support these requirements by providing:

Objective, visual evidence of wound conditions.

Automated, accurate wound measurement.

Enhanced documentation to support medical necessity for advanced therapies.

"MolecuLight's ability to provide real-time, objective data aligns perfectly with the evolving standards for wound care documentation and treatment," added Anil Amlani, "We are excited to showcase how our technology can help healthcare providers meet the requirements of the proposed LCD language and deliver optimal patient care."

Visit MolecuLight at the 2025 CAMPS Meeting

Attendees of the 2025 CAMPS Meeting are invited to visit MolecuLight at booth #21 to experience the technology firsthand and learn more about its applications not only with CAMPs, but and across the entire wound care continuum.

Attendees are also encouraged to attend the breakout session, " How to ensure optimal outcomes with CAMPs " (Feb 28th, 11:25 AM - 12:45 PM), where MolecuLight will be discussed as an innovative technology to improve would bed preparation for optimized CAMPs outcomes.

About MolecuLight

MolecuLight Inc., is a privately owned medical imaging company with a global presence that manufactures and commercializes the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ wound imaging devices. These are the only class II FDA-cleared point-of-care imaging devices for the real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden in wounds. They also provide accurate digital wound measurement for comprehensive wound management, supported by strong clinical evidence including over 100 peer-reviewed publications.

