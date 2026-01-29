Moleskine Selects XY Retail to Power Global Expansion of Its Direct-to-Consumer Store Network

MILAN, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moleskine, the globally recognized brand known for its notebooks, writing tools and creative accessories, has selected XY Retail as its unified commerce technology partner to support the expansion of its direct-to-consumer retail strategy worldwide.

Historically focused on wholesale distribution, Moleskine is accelerating its investment in physical retail, with plans to expand its store network across the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Hong Kong, Singapore, China, the United States and Japan. XY Retail will serve as the core platform enabling this shift, providing consistent operations, real-time visibility and scalable retail infrastructure across markets.

Moleskine's compact store formats require high inventory accuracy and intelligent replenishment. As part of the rollout, XY Retail will implement advanced stock replenishment and real-time inventory visibility to optimize availability, reduce stockouts, and support efficient operations despite limited backroom space as the network scales toward hundreds of stores globally.

Joanna Onland, Chief Commercial Officer, Moleskine, said: "This partnership is a key step in strengthening our direct relationship with customers around the world. As we expand our physical retail presence, we need a technology partner that understands global scale and precision in smaller store environments and still gives the customer an excellent customer journey. XY Retail gives us the foundation to grow our direct channel with confidence while preserving the quality and creativity our brand stands for."

Susan Jeffers, CEO, XY Retail, said: "With Moleskine, we're excited to support a brand entering a new phase of global retail growth. This partnership shows how a unified Retail OS can power physical retail expansion beyond fashion, enabling premium brands to scale with intelligence and confidence."

About Moleskine

Launched in 1997, the Moleskine brand revived the iconic notebooks used by artists like Van Gogh and Picasso. Today, Moleskine offers an ecosystem of objects - including notebooks, bags, and writing instruments - that encourage creativity and productivity, bridging the gap between analog and digital creation to unleash human genius. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, the brand has a worldwide presence with over 50 Moleskine Stores and subsidiaries across the globe.

About XY Retail

XY Retail is the Retail Operating System for global luxury, fashion, and specialty brands. The platform unifies POS, OMS, clienteling, and real-time data into a single system, enabling retailers to operate with speed, consistency, and global scale while delivering seamless omnichannel experiences.

Visit www.xyretail.com .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Max Holden

Force4 Technology Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE XY Retail