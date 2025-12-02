Molex Names Top 10 Connectivity and Electronics Design Predictions for 2026, Fueled by Far-Reaching Impact of Artificial Intelligences Across Major Industries

Intensifying AI demands continue to proliferate across aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer electronics, data center, industrial automation and MedTech

Advances continue in thermal management, power efficiency, optical connectivity, electrification, personalization along with modular architecture and open standards

Continued collaboration needed to ensure supply optionality, localized manufacturing and pragmatic, AI-driven data intelligence to drive digital supply chain intelligence

LISLE, Ill., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator, predicts that artificial intelligence (AI) will continue to transform every major industry sector over the next 12 to 18 months, driving exponential demand for computational resources while causing major bottlenecks in both compute power and connectivity. AI-driven data proliferation and processing are creating new opportunities and obstacles for design engineers across fast-growth sectors, including automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, data centers, industrial automation and MedTech.

Molex predicts AI-driven innovations will continue to transform connectivity and electronics design across major industries globally.

"AI models in every industry—from autonomous vehicle sensors and high-resolution medical imaging to vital defense systems and real-time control systems on factory floors—generate massive amounts of data while requiring high-speed connectivity, advanced power delivery and efficient thermal management," said Aldo Lopez, SVP and president, Datacom and Specialty Solutions, Molex. "In 2026, we will remain steadfast in helping remove critical bottlenecks in compute power and connectivity while working with customers, suppliers and partners worldwide to develop future-ready, AI-driven infrastructures."

Top 10 Predictions for 2026

High-speed interconnects remain essential to delivering the speed and density to enable AI/Machine Learning workloads in modern hyperscale data centers

Communication between major compute elements, like GPUs and AI accelerators within a data-center server or chassis, necessitates a mix of high-speed backplane and board-to-board solutions designed for 224Gbps PAM-4 speed, along with high-speed pluggable I/O connectors that support aggregate speeds up to 400/800Gbps while providing a path to 1.6T.



Energy consumption hampers data-center scaling, propelling advancements in thermal management

The heat generated by high-performance servers and systems needed to scale generative AI applications while supporting the transition to 224Gbps PAM-4 has exceeded traditional solutions relying on air-cooling technology. Developments in liquid cooling, including direct-to-chip cooling, immersion cooling and passive components that enhance active cooling, will continue to gain traction and exploration over the next 12 to 18 months.



Demand escalates for Co-Packaged Optics to support "scale-up" architectures

Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) is considered essential for handling GPU-to-GPU interconnectivity in AI-driven architecture. Designed to deliver ultra-high bandwidth density directly at the chip edge, CPO enables much higher interconnect density while reducing power consumption and electrical signal loss. The focus on CPO is expected to intensify in the coming year, as it has been developed specifically to address the massive power and bandwidth demands of hyperscale data centers and AI/ML clusters.



Specialty fiber optics accelerate MedTech and aerospace and defense innovations

Specialty fiber optics offer high-precision links with immunity to Electromagnetic Interference (EMI). No wider than human hair, optical fiber increasingly powers high-resolution imaging equipment, like MRI and CT scanners, while delivering concentrated laser energy for non-invasive therapeutic treatments. Fiber optics also address engineering challenges in satellite and space systems to transmit vast volumes of data over long distances with minimal signal degradation.



Rugged, reliable and miniaturized solutions gain momentum across every major sector

The use of compact, durable connectors that thrive in harsh environments has long dominated automotive as well as aerospace and defense applications. Pushing boundaries for greater reliability in very small form factors has now permeated consumer electronics (e.g., fitness trackers, smartwatches and smart home devices); industrial automation (e.g., warehouse robots, touchscreens and sensors); as well as medical devices (e.g., endoscopes, insulin pumps and wearable health monitors).



Electrification continues to accelerate, driving demand for high-speed, high-power connectivity

Electrification trends in military land systems are gaining ground, with growth in Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) systems, which need lightweight, miniaturized and rugged MIL-SPEC connectors and cables. An early proponent of zonal architecture for next-gen electrified vehicles, Molex connects multiple sensors, cameras, radar, LiDAR and other technologies while prioritizing the role of hybrid or mixed connectors needed to handle power and high-speed signals associated with in-vehicle networks.



Mandates for modular solutions and open standards grow across most industry sectors

An active participant in the Open Compute Project (OCP), Molex is developing next-generation data center cooling technologies and modular hardware specifications to enhance hyperscale system performance, efficiency and modularity. Close alignment with industry standards groups in aerospace and defense also empowers Molex to focus on reducing size, weight, power and cost (SWaP-C).



48V architecture gains traction as universal standard for power efficiency

48V architecture is rapidly becoming the universal standard for power efficiency in AI-driven data centers and next-gen vehicles. A power architecture enabler, Molex drives innovation in 48V technology to solve thermal density challenges and reduce cabling weight in automobiles while addressing power spikes caused by generative AI workloads in data centers in support of the OCP Open Rack v3 (ORV3) standard.



Personalization continues to shift, thanks to emergence of agentic AI

Agentic AI adapts readily to changing conditions, aiding real-time decision making and personalization. In automotive, this translates to advances in autonomous driving and in-cabin experiences that function more like a third living space. In consumer electronics and MedTech wearables, greater personalization optimizes product usage while real-time diagnostics improve wellbeing. On factory floors, real-time access to data and adaptive human-machine interfaces improve productivity and operational efficiency.



Demands for supply optionality and regional manufacturing grow amid global trade volatility

Investments in AI-driven data ecosystems will propel digital supply chain intelligence to support demands for new, regional supply networks and localized manufacturing amid shifting trade policies. The result requires increased supply chain resilience amid growing demands for increased predictive procurement intelligence.

