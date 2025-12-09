Molex Unveils MX-DaSH Modular Wire-to-Wire Connectors, Cutting Cost and Complexity of Automotive Wiring Harness and Zonal Architecture Applications

Cartridge-based, automation-friendly platform combines power and signal terminals into a single interface for significant wiring-harness weight, size and space savings

Improved design flexibility increases support for ongoing transitions to centralized, zonal systems, along with easier upgrades and addition of new automotive features

Localized manufacturing and compatibility with industry standards spur global adoption by automotive OEMs, including MY26 Chinese vehicles

LISLE, Ill., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator, introduces MX-DaSH Modular Wire-to-Wire Connectors, the newest additions to its award-winning MX-DaSH family of data-signal hybrid connectors that unify power, signal and high-speed data connectivity in a single connector system. MX-DaSH Modular connectors utilize multiple, versatile cartridges incorporated into a single housing system to simplify wiring and harness architecture while improving automotive design flexibility, adaptability and scalability across multiple vehicle models and applications.

Revolutionizing automotive wiring, the MX-DaSH Modular Wire-to-Wire Connectors from Molex streamline complexity, cut costs and power the transition to zonal architectures globally.

"MX-DaSH Modular Wire-to-Wire Connectors solve some of the biggest pain points in today's automotive design processes, caused by constant and rapid change in electrical and electronic requirements," said Scott Whicker, SVP, president, Transportation Innovative Solutions, Molex. "Our cartridge-based design makes it easy to mix-and-match functions and reconfigure wire harnesses or modules to help achieve faster development cycles and reduced costs."

Purpose-Built for Zonal Architectures

Each MX-DaSH Modular Wire-to-Wire Connector is based on an unsealed, cartridge-based hybrid connectivity platform that consolidates multiple connectors and connection types into a single connector. By reducing the total number of unique parts, this new connectivity system offers unparalleled freedom to meet specific automotive design challenges and accelerate upgrades, as well as slash design and tooling time.

This "building block" approach optimizes vehicle harnesses, which can result in significant weight, size and cost savings. Purpose-built for zonal architectures, MX-DaSH Modular connectors are ideally suited for high-content connection points, including instrument panel-to-body harness connections, seat power and signal connections, and electrical/electronic architecture components. Wiring and module engineers can also change cartridges within the housing, making it easier to add new features or swap out pins and cartridges to meet architecture needs.

Global Reach and Adoption by Chinese Automotive OEMs

Localized manufacturing and compatibility with industry-standard terminals is driving adoption of MX-DaSH Modular connectors worldwide while decreasing global supply chain challenges. The MX-DaSH Modular connector's adherence to USCAR2 performance specifications for automotive electrical connector systems is also key, along with USCAR49 performance specifications for miniature automotive coaxial connectors.

As the largest automotive market and hotbed for innovation in electrified vehicles (EVs) and Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), China is a major proving ground for next-generation automotive technologies, including Molex connectivity solutions. A regional version of the MX-DaSH Modular connector will be included in MY26 cars in China to address the unique cost, packaging and expedited time-to-market requirements of Chinese automotive OEMs.

In addition, the new modular, cartridge-based connectors are being deployed by other automotive manufacturers in North America and Europe with new designs for MY28 vehicles expected to include MX-DaSH Modular Wire-to-Wire and Wire-to-Board Connectors.

Automation Friendly, Reliability Focused

The MX-DaSH Modular connector's automation-friendly design lends itself to precise automated assembly operations, improving manufacturing efficiency and quality while lowering labor costs. Moreover, inclusion of positive-locking features, blade stabilization and vibration resistance help boost overall reliability by protecting against inadvertent disconnection in demanding automotive environments. Robust engineering support, extensive quality control and a full range of versatile and customizable solutions reinforce the role Molex plays as a unique resource for improving vehicle wiring performance and reliability.

Product Availability

Molex MX-DaSH Modular Wire-to-Wire Connectors are available now, offering unprecedented design freedom and flexibility to accommodate the rapid rise in data, power and high-speed signal requirements in today's vehicles. Maximum pin count for the connectors is 70 circuits, with maximum circuit count per cartridge as follows: 26 circuits for 0.50mm (CTX50) cartridges, 14 circuits for 1.20mm cartridges, 4 circuits for 2.80mm cartridges, and 3 circuits for 4.80 and 6.30mm cartridges.

SOURCE Molex Incorporated