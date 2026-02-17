Molex Launches Impress Co-Packaged Copper Solutions, Scaling Near-ASIC Connectivity Innovations to Meet Next-Generation Data Rate Demands

Compression-based, on-substrate connector and cable assembly optimize signal integrity and efficient power distribution at speeds of 224Gbps PAM-4 and beyond

Impress leverages insights and engineering expertise from NearStack OTS, with over one million units delivered to date

Compact footprint and enhanced durability simplify maintenance and upgrades to future-proof high-density systems

LISLE, Ill., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator, has launched its Impress Co-Packaged Copper Solutions to meet the needs of next-generation data centers and AI workflows by delivering ultra-high-speed data transmission and exceptional signal integrity. Building on the proven on-substrate and near-ASIC expertise of Molex, Impress provides a compression-based, substrate connector and mating cable assembly that supports data rates up to 224Gbps PAM-4 and beyond.

Impress Co-Packaged Copper Solutions from Molex deliver near-ASIC, on-substrate connectivity designed to support 224Gbps PAM‑4 and beyond for next-generation AI and hyperscale data centers.

"As AI workloads push data centers to their physical limits, we are focused on maximizing efficiency without sacrificing signal integrity," said Jairo Guerrero, VP & GM, Copper Solutions, Molex. "Impress is our latest innovation built to help scale infrastructures without exponential increases in power consumption or cost. By enabling high performance at the rack level, Molex is making next-generation compute more technically and economically viable."

Extending a Legacy of Innovation

Impress extends the company's success with NearStack On-the-Substrate (OTS) Connectors, which paved the way for scalable, next-generation systems with a direct-to-chip solution that moved high-speed paths off the board. With more than a million NearStack units delivered, Molex has a proven track record of reducing latency and improving space efficiency in mission-critical server architectures.

Impress Co-Packaged Copper represents the next leap in architectural evolution by placing the connection point directly onto the ASIC package substrate. This versatile, two-piece connector system is backed by unparalleled engineering insights and extensive expertise to further shrink the distance signals must travel through the Printed Circuit Board (PCB). The result is a finely tuned, full-channel solution with complete isolation from the substrate to the interconnect, reducing signal loss and crosstalk.

Enabling Future-Proof AI Architectures

As the latest Molex copper interconnect solution to help future-proof data center architectures, Impress streamlines scalability and upgradability. The Impress socket is compression-attached to the substrate, preventing damage to this delicate and expensive layer while simplifying rework, maintenance and upgrades. As with all Molex connectivity solutions, Impress ensures rugged and reliable performance, featuring over-molded cable strain relief and a mechanical contact wipe feature to reinforce long-term mating durability and operational lifecycles.

Moreover, Molex's Impress Co-Packaged Copper solutions ensure scalable density, efficient power distribution and robust performance in a compact form factor that is designed to improve signal reliability, reduce downtime and enhance overall system flexibility.

Engineering the 224G Ecosystem

With the introduction of Impress, Molex reinforces its strength in navigating the 224G inflection point. Impress joins the company's robust 224G product portfolio, including Mirror Mezz™ Enhanced, Inception™ and CX2 Dual Speed, to meet explosive growth in high-speed data transmissions caused by the rise in hyperscale data centers, generative AI, Large Language Models (LLMs) and cloud computing, along with the jump from 1.6T to 3.2T networking.

Product Availability

Molex Impress Co-Packaged Copper Solutions are available now for applications requiring data rates up to 224Gbps PAM-4. Development work is underway to validate Impress Co-Packaged Copper Solutions for use with 336G and 448G applications.

Molex Innovations on Display at DesignCon 2026

Molex engineers and technology leaders will showcase high-speed design technologies and developments at this year's DesignCon (Feb. 24-26, Santa Clara Convention Center: booth 739). In addition to Impress, Molex will demonstrate other 224G products, highlight new solutions for next-generation RF and microwave testing applications and display design excellence across various topics and technologies, including automotive components, signal integrity, thermal management and more.

Molex will be participating in the following DesignCon sessions:

About Molex

Molex is a global electronics leader committed to making the world a better, more-connected place. With a presence in more than 38 countries, Molex enables transformative technology innovation in the consumer device, aerospace and defense, data center, cloud, telecommunications, transportation, industrial automation and healthcare industries. Through trusted customer and industry relationships, unrivaled engineering expertise, and product quality and reliability, Molex realizes the infinite potential of Creating Connections for Life. For more information, visit www.molex.com.

SOURCE Molex Incorporated