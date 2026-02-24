Molex Sets New Benchmark for AI and 6G Testing with 145 GHz Cardinal Multi-Port High-Frequency Coaxial Assemblies

Versatile addition to field-proven Cardinal product family supports highest frequency bands while delivering unmatched signal integrity and return loss performance

Engineered to solve complexities of multi-channel signal routing in complicated test environments

Enables data characterization up to 448Gbps to validate next-gen AI clusters, 5G/6G, satellite communications, mmWave radar and terahertz imaging

LISLE, Ill., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator, has set an industry benchmark for Test and Measurement (T&M) with the introduction of Molex Cardinal Multi-Port High-Frequency Coaxial Assemblies. Supporting frequencies up to 145 GHz, this product represents a strategic expansion of the Cardinal family, evolving its proven mechanical integrity into the high-bandwidth spectrum required to validate the next generation of AI-driven architectures and 6G wireless infrastructure.

Molex Cardinal Multi-Port High-Frequency Coaxial Assemblies feature phase-matched, high-precision connectivity up to 145 GHz to support versatile, scalable test solutions for high-speed datacom, 5G/6G, mmWave radar and other advanced applications.

"The expansion to 145 GHz represents a natural evolution of the Cardinal product line, which was built to solve the growing need for increased port density without compromising signal integrity," said Roman Buff, general manager, RF, Molex. "This new high-speed solution integrates high-frequency contact technology in the Cardinal multi-port housing, empowering engineers to bridge the gap from AI to 6G and test the silicon of tomorrow using the infrastructure of today."

Testing Ahead of the Curve

While 110 GHz has been the benchmark for high-performance testing, the surge in 6G research and AI backhaul demands a raised ceiling. The new 145 GHz Cardinal product from Molex characterizes signals that were previously beyond the reach of standard coaxial interfaces. The new assemblies deliver phase-matched, high-precision connections up to 145 GHz, optimized for minimal insertion loss and superior return loss at extreme frequencies.

This latest Cardinal solution also supports data characterization rates up to 448 Gbps, enabling use with next-generation devices and systems. By pushing the measurement envelope, this versatile product helps engineers meet today's standards while validating the silicon and networking protocols that will define the next decade of global connectivity.

Configurable, Multi-Port Advantage

The multi-port design of the Cardinal assemblies supports simultaneous, high-density testing in a compact footprint, accelerating research and development cycles. Designed for seamless integration across the Cardinal product ecosystem, the new assemblies provide a high-performance connectivity solution for a broad spectrum of industries, encompassing next-gen AI clusters, 5G/6G infrastructure, satellite communications, mmWave radar and the emerging requirements of terahertz imaging.

Molex consolidates multiple RF connectors into a single, multi-port housing, reducing testing cycles and total cost of ownership (TCO). The high-performance RF connectors and compression-mounted, solderless Printed Circuit Board (PCB) attachment elevate testing flexibility while reducing installation and rework time. The integration of high-frequency contact technology into the multi-port assemblies provides engineers with a smooth upgrade path and trouble-free transition from 110 GHz testing to 145 GHz capabilities.

Consistent, Repeatable Performance

A hallmark of the Molex Cardinal assemblies is connector repeatability, which is crucial in test environments where connectors are mated and unmated frequently. Cardinal Multi-Port High-Frequency Coaxial Assemblies are rated for reliable performance over 500 cycles. Most important, however, is that Molex uses highly precise connectors for greater repeatability, assuring consistent, repeatable performance from the first to the 500th measurement.

This high-density PCB connector minimizes board real estate, allowing smaller evaluation boards to further reduce costs.

Product Availability

Molex Cardinal Multi-Port High-Frequency Coaxial Assemblies are available now, with the Cardinal 145 GHz assemblies joining the existing lineup of 67 GHz Precision Coaxial Assemblies and 110 GHz Precision Coaxial Assemblies. Cardinal assemblies also offer versatile connector options, including vertical, right-angle and edge-mount PCB terminations, along with scalable, multi-port configurations, including 1x4, 1x8 and 2x8 for high-density setups.

Molex Innovations on Display at DesignCon 2026

Molex engineers and technology leaders will showcase high-speed design technologies and developments at DesignCon (Feb. 24-26, Santa Clara Convention Center: booth 739). Cutting-edge solutions for next-generation RF and microwave testing will be demonstrated, including Cardinal Multi-Port High-Frequency Coaxial Assemblies. The recently announced Impress Co-Packaged Copper Solutions and other 224G products will be highlighted, along with innovations spanning automotive components, signal integrity, thermal management and more.

