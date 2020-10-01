Molina Healthcare of California and Inland Empire Health Plan Join Forces to Provide Support for Job and Health Coverage Losses

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Molina Healthcare of California ("Molina"), and Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) are joining forces to lead a new healthcare initiative called "Together4IE." This collaboration will raise awareness about available coverage through Medi-Cal and the health insurance marketplace (Covered California) to support Californians affected by income or employment changes during the COVID-19 pandemic. The health plans launched a website and are offering a toll-free number (1-866-U2Apply) to learn more about securing affordable health insurance.

The California Employment Development Department reported that as of July 2020, more than 275,000 residents in the Inland Empire region were unemployed. The unemployment rates in Riverside and San Bernardino counties are both over 13%, having increased by approximately 4.7% and 4.4%, respectively, compared to the unemployment rates from 2019, which has led many to consequently lose health insurance coverage for themselves and their families.

"As many families face increased uncertainty during this time, Molina and IEHP are here to help them navigate the health care system," said John Kotal, president of Molina Healthcare of California. "As a company with roots in this region for decades, Molina continues to advocate for quality access to health care for IE residents who need it most."

Working together to support this population, the "Together4IE" initiative connects qualified residents to resources and works to reduce any stigma around government-sponsored health care. In addition to the resources made available, partnering organizations are actively engaging with individuals and families, as well as communities, to ensure that those interested in affordable health care are fully aware of the available options.

Community agencies engaged in support of the initiative include: Covered California, Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Riverside Department of Public Social Services, Riverside University Health System, San Bernardino County Transitional Assistance Department, Southern California Edison, Southern California Gas Company, and hundreds of local community organizations.

"This is about doing the right thing for the community we know and love," said Jarrod McNaughton, IEHP chief executive officer. "Through collaboration and partnerships with agencies in the Inland Empire, we can rally around our neighbors to fill in the gaps in care, coverage and information. The health and wellness of our communities is our largest priority, and we will do all we can to ensure residents have access to the care and resources they need."

For more information or to enroll, visit https://www.together4ie.com/ or call 1-866-U2Apply (866-822-7759).

About Molina Healthcare of California

Molina Healthcare of California has been providing government-funded care for low-income individuals for 40 years. Molina's mission has always been to provide quality health care to people receiving government assistance. As of June 30, 2020, the company serves approximately 572,000 members through Medi-Cal, Medicare, Medicare-Medicaid (Duals) and Covered California (Marketplace). Molina's service areas include Sacramento, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, San Diego, Orange, and Imperial counties. For more information, visit MolinaHealthcare.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 6,400 Providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.3 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers and Community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our Members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, https://iehp.org/

