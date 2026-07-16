Molina Healthcare Set to Join S&P MidCap 400 and Construction Partners to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: MOH) will replace National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Construction Partners Inc. (NASD: ROAD) will replace Molina Healthcare in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, July 22. S&P 500 constituent Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is acquiring National Storage Affiliates Trust in a deal that is expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector July 22, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Molina Healthcare MOH Health Care July 22, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion National Storage Affiliates Trust NSA Real Estate July 22, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Construction Partners ROAD Industrials July 22, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Molina Healthcare MOH Health Care

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