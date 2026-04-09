MOLLY MAID® INTRODUCES "A FRIEND LIKE MOLLY" CAMPAIGN, ELEVATING TRUST AT THE HEART OF ITS BRAND PROMISE

New integrated campaign reframes home cleaning through reliability, care, and human connection

Media Kit

DALLAS, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Molly Maid®, a Neighborly® company, is leaning into what matters most to today's homeowners — trust — with the launch of its newest brand campaign, "A Friend Like Molly."

Trust is the foundation of the campaign because when customers trust the people behind the clean, they get something even more valuable in return: their time back. "A Friend Like Molly" is designed to highlight that exchange, positioning Molly Maid as a reliable partner that consistently delivers a high-quality clean, enabling customers to confidently focus on what matters most.

First look at Molly Maid's "A Friend Like Molly" campaign.

"A clean home is expected, but how you get there is what builds loyalty," said Michael Silva-Nash, President of Molly Maid. "This campaign is about reinforcing that Molly Maid isn't just dependable — we're thoughtful, we listen, and we show up the way our customers need us to, every time."

"A Friend Like Molly" highlights the qualities that drive repeat business and long-term trust: customer connection, attentiveness to individual household needs, and a consistently reliable experience. Rather than focusing solely on outcomes, the campaign brings the full customer experience to life — from the moment the service provider team arrives to the lasting confidence customers feel after the job is done.

Drawing inspiration from the simplicity of classic sitcoms — when life felt more predictable and dependable, the campaign introduces "Molly" as that go-to friend who always has it together: thoughtful, detail-oriented, and consistently reliable. She's the person you can count on without question, bringing a sense of ease and trust that feels both nostalgic and refreshingly familiar, with a little fun and magic along the way. The concept is rooted in a truth — that the qualities you value in the person or service who cleans your home are actually the same qualities you value in a friend.

The campaign will roll out across paid, owned, and earned channels, with social and PR extensions designed to engage audiences in more relatable and unexpected ways. By tapping into everyday moments and real customer expectations, Molly Maid aims to bring fresh energy to a service category that has traditionally focused on function over feeling.

With a network of more than 400 locally owned and operated franchises, Molly Maid continues to support strong systemwide growth. This campaign was created in partnership with Serious Work, and highlights the qualities that drive repeat business and long-term trust: customer connection, attentiveness to individual household needs, and a consistently reliable experience.

With "A Friend Like Molly," the brand reinforces its core promise, builds brand affinity and awareness, and differentiates itself in a competitive marketplace.

Molly Maid delivers trusted, professional home cleaning services backed by its promise: A Clean You Can Count On®. To learn more about Molly Maid and its services, visit www.mollymaid.com.

About Molly Maid®

Molly Maid® is a residential cleaning franchise with more than 400 franchise locations that collectively perform more than 1.7 million U.S. home cleanings annually. Franchising since 1984, and acquired in 2015, Molly Maid® is part of Neighborly®, a family of global brands focused on being remarkable with consumers and franchise owners across more than 5,500 franchise locations across North America and Europe serving millions of customers. Molly Maid® established the Ms. Molly Foundation in 1996 to raise awareness and support for victims of domestic violence. For more information about Molly Maid®, visit MollyMaid.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here.

Media Contact:

Maggie Trabucco

[email protected]

SOURCE Molly Maid