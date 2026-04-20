Molly Maid® Launches "Lighten the Load" Mother's Day Giveaway to Support Moms Nationwide

Five winners will receive a $500 cleaning gift certificate to enjoy a clean home—and a real break.

DALLAS, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Mother's Day, Molly Maid®, a Neighborly® company and one of the nation's leading residential cleaning service providers, is helping families give moms something they truly need: relief. Through its "Lighten the Load" Mother's Day Giveaway, the brand invites people across the country to nominate a deserving mom, or enter themselves, for a chance to win a professionally cleaned home.

Every mom carries a heavy load—physically, mentally and emotionally. From managing busy households to supporting their families day in and day out, their work often goes unseen. Molly Maid created this campaign to recognize those everyday efforts and offer a meaningful way to give back by lifting one of life's constant responsibilities: keeping a clean home.

"Mother's Day is an opportunity to show appreciation in a way that truly makes an impact," said Michael Silva-Nash, President at Molly Maid. "With our 'Lighten the Load' giveaway, we're proud to give moms a helping hand and the gift of time to rest, recharge, and focus on what matters most."

To enter the "Lighten the Load" Mother's Day Giveaway, visit Molly Maid's Facebook contest page between April 20 and May 10, 2026. Participants can nominate a deserving mom or submit their own story for a chance to win. At the conclusion of the entry period, Molly Maid will award five winners with a $500 gift certificate redeemable for professional home cleaning services.

For those who want to celebrate Mom beyond the giveaway, Molly Maid gift certificates are also available for purchase, offering a thoughtful and practical way to give her a break from the everyday.

For more information, to enter the giveaway or to purchase a Molly Maid gift certificate, visit this site.

No purchase necessary. Official rules available on contest page. No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Void where prohibited. You have not yet won. The Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the Continental United States (excluding Rhode Island and Florida) who are 18 years old or older, or the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence, whichever is greater, as of the date of Entry, and have internet access and a valid email address. Entries must be received between 12:00:00 AM CST APRIL 20, 2026, and 11:59:59 PM CST MAY 10, 2026.

About Molly Maid®

Molly Maid® is a residential cleaning franchise with more than 400 franchise locations that collectively perform more than 1.7 million U.S. home cleanings annually. Franchising since 1984, and acquired in 2015, Molly Maid® is part of Neighborly®, a family of global brands focused on being remarkable with consumers and franchise owners across more than 5,500 franchise locations across North America and Europe serving millions of customers. Molly Maid® established the Ms. Molly Foundation in 1996 to raise awareness and support for victims of domestic violence. For more information about Molly Maid®, visit MollyMaid.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here.

SOURCE Molly Maid