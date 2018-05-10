Molly Miller Recipient of the 2018 Gertrude Crain Award

"We are thrilled to see Molly recognized by Connectiv for her extraordinary efforts over the years in the B2B Media and Information industry," said Bill Carter, CEO at ALM. "Molly has been an inspiring role model within ALM due to her vision, outstanding commercial business sense and commitment to excellence for our customers. She has also strongly supported the careers of women both within ALM and beyond."

Molly is responsible for leading the Global Newsroom of 100+ journalists and 30 brands serving professional audiences in law, property and casualty insurance, financial services, real estate, benefits and consulting. Since joining ALM in 2012, Molly has held several leadership positions including Publisher and Chief Marketing Officer. Previously, Molly held marketing, editorial, and product champion roles at LexisNexis after earning her JD and working in law firms and as a reporter at newspapers in the Cincinnati area.

Molly has most recently led the reinvention of ALM's print and brand-centric Newsroom into a digital first, global organization. Her vision helped ALM launch innovative products such as Morning Minute, Law.com Briefings, Mid-Market Report, Global Leaders in Law and other soon-to-be-launched offerings, such as Lean Adviser Legal. Molly identified and elevated women to leadership positions within ALM's various theme desks and publications. Women now comprise 50% of the ALM editorial management staff. She also advanced young legal leaders through ALM's fellowship program, Equal Justice Works. She has served on the boards of The Campaign for Legal Services (Silicon Valley's Legal Access Fund) and Legal Aid at Work in San Francisco.

"I am honored to receive this award and appreciate being recognized for helping support the talented women I have had the privilege to work with at ALM and across the B2B information industry over the last 20 years," said Molly Miller, Chief Content Officer at ALM. "I appreciate the opportunities that have been afforded to me and I look forward to continuing to champion the careers of talented employees at ALM in the years ahead."

