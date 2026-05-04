Mom Was Right, and Her Skin Proves It: OLAY Launches "Mom, You Were Right" Campaign with Sarah Michelle Gellar

With its "Mom, You Were Right" campaign, OLAY captures the moment when the advice we once brushed off, from life lessons to everyday habits, finally clicks. When it comes to skincare, women often look outward to what's trending, turning to social media, reviews and the latest must-haves, while overlooking the proof right in front of them: their mom's glowing skin. Through this lens, OLAY highlights how timeless skincare wisdom is often passed down through generations, shaping the routines we follow, often without even realizing it, for years to come.

"We consistently hear women say: 'my mom used OLAY— and now I do too,'" said Stephanie Headley, Senior Vice President, OLAY North America. "That kind of trust isn't taught — it's passed down. This campaign celebrates those everyday lessons while reinforcing that the products women have relied on for generations continue to deliver real, visible results today."

The campaign launched with a social call-to-action inviting women to share the advice their mother figures were right about, for a chance to win a luxury mother-daughter photoshoot and $1,000 in OLAY products. OLAY ambassador and mom of two Sarah Michelle Gellar kicked things off on her social channels, reflecting on the lessons she's carried with her, while the brand spotlights standout stories to keep the conversation going.

"I grew up watching my mom swear by self-care routines (and yes, her OLAY), and now, looking at her skin, it's hard to argue with the results," said Sarah Michelle Gellar, OLAY ambassador. "Even if you ignored her advice when you were younger, eventually you realize the things she trusted — simple, consistent care with ingredients that actually work — were right all along."

What began as a simple prompt quickly became a medium for connection, with women across Facebook, Instagram and TikTok reflecting on the advice that shaped them. Early responses reveal clear themes: wear SPF every day, drink more water, marry someone who can cook — and, of course, use OLAY. These "Mom, You Were Right" stories highlight how deeply rooted, and often unspoken, this wisdom can be, especially when it comes to skincare. OLAY continues to elevate these stories across its social channels, celebrating on the generational insights that connect women everywhere.

This Mother's Day, OLAY is offering 30% off Micro-Sculpting Cream on Amazon until 5/10/2026 and $5 off Super Serum at Target until 5/9/2026, making it easier than ever to gift mom's favorite skincare staples — or rediscover them for yourself.

About OLAY

OLAY is a global leader in skincare and has been trusted by women for over 70 years. As the #1 anti-aging skincare brand backed by over 50 years of peptide research, OLAY is dermatologist recommended and trusted for delivering proven science and visible results women can see and feel. OLAY never stops innovating, most recently introducing breakthrough Triple Collagen Peptide technology into its product line to target fine lines and wrinkles at the cellular level, alongside powerhouse ingredients like Niacinamide and Retinol.

With a belief in an inclusive beauty standard, OLAY creates innovative, high-performing skincare powered by Cellular Science to support healthier, more radiant-looking skin for all skin tones and types — so every woman can feel confident at every age. Among its award-winning portfolio are the Most Awarded Serum** (Super Serum), the #1 Most Awarded Retinol* (Regenerist Retinol24 Night Moisturizer) and the Most Awarded Facial Cleanser Collection^ (Cleansing Melts).

For more information, visit OLAY.com and follow on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook and X.

* Based on a 6-year review of major beauty awards ending March 2025

** Based on a 6-year review of major beauty awards ending June 2025

^Based on a 12-month review of major beauty awards ending December 2024

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SOURCE OLAY