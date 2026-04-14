OLAY Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Selected as a Good Housekeeping 2026 Beauty Awards Winner

Newly upgraded with breakthrough Triple Collagen Peptide, the iconic anti-aging moisturizer — approved by dermatologists and plastic surgeons — adds to its award-winning legacy

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OLAY, the #1 anti-aging skin care brand, is proud to announce that the newly upgraded Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream has been named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Beauty Awards. The full list of awards can be found at goodhousekeeping.com/beautyawards2026.

OLAY Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream wins 2026 Good Housekeeping Beauty Award

An evolution of one of the most awarded moisturizers in skin care, OLAY Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream is powered by the brand's breakthrough Triple Collagen Peptide technology, designed to strengthen cellular bonds, support natural collagen and improve skin structure for visibly firmer, smoother, more radiant skin in as little as 7 days. The upgraded formula delivers deep hydration starting day one, while improving elasticity and reinforcing the skin barrier over time.

Scientists in the Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab spent seven months testing nearly 700 beauty products to find the best on the market. They assessed product performance using specialized equipment in the GH Institute Beauty Lab and distributed products to 931 consumer testers, who reported feedback on ease of use, packaging, results and more. To choose the winners, Good Housekeeping experts analyzed these data sets and considered factors such as efficacy, innovation and user experience.

"At OLAY, innovation is at the heart of everything we do as we continue to push the boundaries of skin care while honoring our legacy," said Gwynedd Davis, VP of OLAY at Procter & Gamble. "We're proud that the latest evolution of our Micro-Sculpting Cream — trusted by women for decades to deliver beautiful skin — has also been recognized by Good Housekeeping, a publication women rely on for trusted advice and recommendations."

Backed by over 70 years of skin science and more than 50 years of peptide research, the upgraded Micro-Sculpting Cream is designed to go beyond surface-level skincare to deliver true cell care. Designed to address a fundamental cause of visible skin aging — weakened cellular bonds — the formula helps improve skin structure, elasticity and resilience over time.

Visible Results, Backed by Science:

Provides deep hydration starting Day 1

Visibly firms and smooths skin in as little as 7 days

Visibly lifted skin with reduced deep wrinkles by Day 28

Clinically tested: 97% of women saw visible results +

More than half of users reported delaying or postponing a cosmetic procedure based on results++

The upgraded formula includes Niacinamide and Pro-Vitamin B5 to hydrate at the cellular level and strengthen the skin barrier. It delivers immediate hydration while improving skin's resilience and overall structure over time for long-term anti-aging benefits.

The new OLAY Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream is available at OLAY.com and major retailers nationwide for an MSRP of $24.99 (pricing at the discretion of retailers).

About OLAY

OLAY is a global leader in skin care and has been trusted by women for over 70 years. As the #1 anti-aging skin care brand backed by over 50 years of peptide research, OLAY is dermatologist recommended and trusted for delivering proven science and visible results women can see and feel. OLAY never stops innovating, most recently introducing breakthrough Triple Collagen Peptide technology into its product line to target fine lines and wrinkles at the cellular level, alongside powerhouse ingredients like Niacinamide and Retinol.

With a belief in an inclusive beauty standard, OLAY creates innovative, high-performing skin care powered by Cellular Science to support healthier, more radiant-looking skin for all skin tones and types — so every woman can feel confident at every age. Among its award-winning portfolio are the Most Awarded Serum** (Super Serum), the #1 Most Awarded Retinol* (Regenerist Retinol24 Night Moisturizer) and the Most Awarded Facial Cleanser Collection^ (Cleansing Melts).

For more information, visit OLAY.com and follow on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook and X.

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* Based on a 6-year review of major beauty awards ending June 2025

**Based on a 6-year review of major beauty awards ending March 2025

^ Based on a 12-month review of major beauty awards ending December 2024

+After two weeks of use.

++In a survey of over 1,900 women

Frequently Asked Questions

What is OLAY Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream?

OLAY Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream is an award-winning anti-aging moisturizer powered by OLAY's Triple Collagen Peptide. The upgraded formula is designed to strengthen cellular bonds, support natural collagen and improve skin structure for visibly firmer, smoother, more radiant skin in just seven days.

What results can you expect from OLAY Micro-Sculpting Cream?

OLAY Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream provides deep hydration starting day one and delivers visibly firmer, smoother, more radiant skin in as little as 7 days. With continued use, it helps improve skin elasticity and overall structure, with visibly lifted skin and reduced deep wrinkles by day 28. In clinical testing, 97% of women saw visible results+, and in a survey of over 1,900 women, more than half reported delaying or postponing a cosmetic procedure after use++.

How is the upgraded Micro-Sculpting Cream different from previous formulas?

The upgraded formula features OLAY's new Triple Collagen Peptide technology, along with Niacinamide and Pro-Vitamin B5, to go beyond surface-level hydration and strengthen skin at the cellular level for improved structure and long-term anti-aging benefits.

SOURCE OLAY