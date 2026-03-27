OLAY Unveils Proprietary Research on Cell Adhesion as a Key Driver of Skin Aging at AAD 2026

Groundbreaking new research from OLAY expands the science of skin aging beyond collagen — revealing how strengthening cellular connections can visibly improve firmness, texture and radiance

DENVER, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OLAY, the #1 anti-aging skin care brand with more than 70 years of skin science expertise, is announcing new research at the 2026 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting, identifying cell adhesion as a critical biological driver of visible skin aging. These findings provide new insight into why some skin appears to age more slowly than others and reinforce OLAY's ongoing commitment to translating cutting-edge science into product innovation.

While traditional skin aging research has long focused on collagen, OLAY's latest work reveals that the way in which skin cells connect and communicate — known as cell adhesion — plays an essential role in maintaining skin strength and resilience. What OLAY discovered is that over time, a decline in cell adhesion and junction proteins contribute to visible signs of aging, including wrinkles, sagging, roughness and loss of radiance.

Through transcriptomic and proteomic analyses, OLAY researchers found that aging skin shows a significant reduction in cell adhesion-related proteins. In contrast, individuals identified as "exceptional skin agers" — those whose skin appears significantly younger than their chronological age — demonstrate elevated expression of genes associated with cell adhesion and barrier function. These findings suggest the groundbreaking insight that stronger cellular connections may be a defining factor in healthier, more youthful-looking skin.

Building on these findings, OLAY research further uncovered that peptide technologies, including its proprietary Triple Collagen Peptide, can help support cell adhesion pathways. In laboratory studies, peptide combinations were shown to upregulate genes associated with cell adhesion and improve markers of skin barrier integrity and cohesion. Complementary research from the brand also highlights the role of niacinamide in strengthening the skin surface and enhancing cell adhesion, reinforcing the importance of supporting skin structure at the cellular level.

"For decades, the conversation around skin aging has centered on collagen," said Dr. Rolanda Wilkerson, Principal Scientist at OLAY. "Our latest research shows that how skin cells connect — what we call cell adhesion — is just as critical. That insight is shaping how we innovate, including how we use technologies like our Triple Collagen Peptide to help support skin structure and improve visible signs of aging."

These discoveries are already being applied across OLAY's portfolio. The brand has introduced its Triple Collagen Peptide technology into even its most iconic and award-winning formulas — including OLAY Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream and OLAY Regenerist Retinol24 Night Moisturizer — as part of its commitment to continuously evolve with the latest advancements in skin science.

OLAY has also incorporated the cell-adhesion targeted technology into its newest Regenerist Treatments collection — a lineup of targeted, procedure-inspired skin care designed to visibly address wrinkles, firmness, texture and volume loss without invasive procedures. Each product is powered by OLAY's Hexa-Repair Peptide™ Complex — a proprietary blend of Triple Collagen Peptide and Argireline Peptide — developed to help support skin's natural collagen, strengthen cellular bonds and deliver visible results without needles, lasers or downtime.

Together, this body of research cements OLAY's leadership in the science of cellular aging and its continued focus on identifying new biological pathways — like cell adhesion — that can unlock better skin outcomes.

Backed by more than 1,000 clinical and consumer studies and decades of peptide research, OLAY continues to push the boundaries of skin science — ensuring its innovations remain at the forefront of both scientific discovery and real-world results.

About OLAY

OLAY is a global leader in skin care and has been trusted by women for over 70 years. As the #1 anti-aging skin care brand backed by over 50 years of peptide research, OLAY is dermatologist recommended and trusted for delivering proven science and visible results women can see and feel. OLAY never stops innovating, most recently introducing breakthrough Triple Collagen Peptide technology into its product line to target fine lines and wrinkles at the cellular level, alongside powerhouse ingredients like Niacinamide and Retinol.

With a belief in an inclusive beauty standard, OLAY creates innovative, high-performing skin care powered by Cellular Science to support healthier, more radiant-looking skin for all skin tones and types — so every woman can feel confident at every age. Among its award-winning portfolio are the Most Awarded Serum** (Super Serum), the #1 Most Awarded Retinol* (Regenerist Retinol24 Night Moisturizer) and the Most Awarded Facial Cleanser Collection^ (Cleansing Melts).

For more information, visit OLAY.com and follow on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook and X.

Media Contact: [email protected]

* Based on a 6-year review of major beauty awards ending June 2025

**Based on a 6-year review of major beauty awards ending March 2025

^ Based on a 12-month review of major beauty awards ending December 2024

SOURCE OLAY