Mom Who Started Calming Anxious Women from Her Closet During Pandemic While Her Toddler Slept Retains TransMedia Group as Women's Meditation (Podcast) Network Hits 100 Million Downloads

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Mother's Day. International Meditation Day- May 21.

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Katie Krimitsos , Creator of the Women's Meditation Network, adds Meditation for Moms, Meditation for Panic Attacks and Meditation for Anxiety to her mindful, soothing lineup; retaining TransMedia Group to help bring her out from her closet (where she records women-focused podcasts which now hit 100 million downloads) to National Print and Broadcast Media, including Talk Shows.

"Of the estimated three million podcasts worldwide, less than 0.1% of podcasters hit 100 million downloads," said Adrienne Mazzone, President of TransMedia Group. "What Katie has achieved while juggling two young daughters (one million downloads per week, 14 podcasts reaching 186 countries) is a testament to her guided meditation mastery as well as the mainstream's acceptance of meditation. We'll pitch Katie to major media as a proven pioneer and grounded leader in the women's mental health and wellness domain."

With podcasts ranging from Morning Meditations to Sleep Meditations, TransMedia Group will share how Katie began recording guided meditations from her closet while her toddler slept and she was pregnant, determined to bring calm, better sleep, less anxiety and more happiness to women listening around the globe- for free.

"I feel like we create little pieces of love and light that go out into a world that can sometimes feel so dark, overwhelming and lonely," said Katie Krimitsos, Founder, Women's Meditation Network. "We are always looking for ways to reach, support and connect with more women and are excited to have TransMedia Group expand our breadth."

Katie's dynamic and inspirational story has garnered local print and broadcast media coverage in the Tampa Bay, Florida-area where she is based, as well as a recent, cheeky Mother's Day mention on Page 6 in the New York Post . TransMedia Group will work to crank up the volume.

"Katie is a shining star, finding a path that not only helped her to find peace, but has helped millions of other women," said Mazzone. "A self-taught meditation guru who started at the age of 19, we'll also tell Katie's incredible entrepreneurial story, which has blossomed to nearly 2 dozen employees across the U.S. and in London."

