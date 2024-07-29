NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- August is a key month for global recognition and advocacy for breastfeeding. August 2024 – As Worldwide Breastfeeding Week (WBW) and National Breastfeeding Awareness Month (NBM) unite communities globally to celebrate and support breastfeeding, Momcozy passionately embraces this movement with its campaign: Breaking Barriers - Real Support for Breastfeeding Journeys running throughout August.

Momcozy's Mission: Breaking Barriers and Providing Real Support

Momcozy Champions Breastfeeding Awareness Month with Comprehensive Campaign

Momcozy's mission this August is clear: to illuminate the unique and diverse journeys of breastfeeding mothers, acknowledging the challenges while celebrating each story's beauty and significance with real support. The campaign also honors organizations that provide solutions and walk alongside parents with compassion and care in their breastfeeding journey. This support extends tangibly through a series of offline and online events designed to educate, support, and celebrate breastfeeding mothers and their families.

2024 Feel Better, Feed Better Tour Events with Pumpspotting

Momcozy, in collaboration with Pumpspotting, will host a series of offline bus tour events to foster community and provide tangible support. These events, dubbed the Feel Better, Feed Better Tour, will take place in various cities across the United States during the breastfeeding month:

Boston, July 31: Improving Maternal Health Outcomes

New York City, August 3: Summer Streets

Washington DC, August 9: Nurture & Be Nourished: Celebrating Breastfeeding Journeys

Austin, August 22-23: Mother's Milk Bank at Austin Fundraiser + Mix and Mingle

These events will feature the Breast Express bus, providing a mobile community space where mothers can mingle with professional institutions, connect with local lactation consultants, and learn about practical breastfeeding skills. In addition, Momcozy will also attend the 13th Annual Breastfeeding Family Day in Miami, and host a Community Celebration in Dallas. Each event promises an enriching experience with opportunities for support, education, and community connection.

Online Webinars: Comprehensive Support and Education

In addition to the bus tour, Momcozy will conduct a breastfeeding webinar series in collaboration with NAPS. These w skillsebinars will cover a range of topics crucial for breastfeeding mothers, including:

- Breastfeeding 101

- Navigating Pumping

- Breastfeeding & Back to Work

- Infant Sleep & Feeding

The webinar series aims to provide comprehensive support and practical advice for mothers at various stages of their breastfeeding journey, ensuring they have the knowledge and confidence needed to overcome challenges and succeed.

Website Promotions: Exclusive Offers and Giveaways

To further support breastfeeding mothers, Momcozy will offer special promotions on its website. During Breastfeeding Week (August 1-7), customers can enjoy a 20% discount sitewide. Purchases made during this period will enter customers into a draw for a special breastfeeding gift box, additionally, participants can secure valuable coupons in advance, providing even more opportunities for savings and support. Spend Less, Enjoy More!

Key Partners Joining Us on the Journey

Momcozy's campaign is bolstered by the support of several key partners, each playing a vital role in providing resources and support for breastfeeding mothers:

- Pumpspotting : A community-driven platform providing support for breastfeeding and baby feeding.

- Nurture by NAPS : Founded by a team of Registered Nurses, NAPS offers a range of services to help parents thrive from conception through preschool.

- American College of Nurse Midwives : The professional association representing certified nurse-midwives (CNMs) and certified midwives (CMs) in the United States.

- Mama Glow : A global maternity education organization offering services such as doula support and fertility assistance.

About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other mom care products, consistently holding the top position in relevant Amazon categories. Endorsed by over 4 million mothers in over 60 countries, Momcozy offers a range of comprehensive products on multiple platforms, such as Amazon, Babylist and Boots. With continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs born from love, Momcozy is growing in reach and impact to make moms' lives easier around the world.

For more information, visit [Momcozy].

