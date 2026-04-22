Momcozy Partners with Postpartum Support International for Mother's Day Campaign

Together Momcozy and PSI Debut the Truths of Motherhood Report and Giveback Initiative

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Mother's Day, Momcozy, a leading global brand for maternal wellness, is partnering with Postpartum Support International (PSI), the leading perinatal mental health organization dedicated to promoting awareness, and treatment of mental health conditions related to childbearing, to launch several initiatives designed to encourage mothers to prioritize their own needs while expanding access to meaningful support.

At the center of their "Choose You, Too" campaign is the launch of the Truths of Motherhood Report, an exploration into the real, multi-dimensional experiences of modern motherhood. Developed in collaboration with PSI, the report combines proprietary survey data with clinical insights to challenge outdated narratives and highlight the full spectrum of what motherhood truly looks like.

For too long, motherhood has been framed in extremes - either as perfect and aspirational, or as overwhelming and isolating. The Truths of Motherhood Report reveals a more honest reality: motherhood exists in between. It is a journey of both joy and exhaustion, pride and identity shift, fulfillment and mental load.

"Together with Postpartum Support International, we set out to better understand how mothers are really experiencing this chapter of life - and what meaningful support truly looks like," said Athena, Founder and CEO of Momcozy. "What we found is that while support exists, too often it still requires mothers to ask, coordinate, and carry the burden of accessing it. At Momcozy, our goal is to ease that load - through thoughtful products, community, and partnerships that show up for moms in real, tangible ways. This Mother's Day, we're encouraging mothers to choose themselves, too."

In addition to the report, Momcozy is launching a "Gifts That Give Back" promotion in support of PSI. From April 26 through May 10, Momcozy will donate 15 percent of proceeds from select sleep essentials to help fund PSI's maternal mental health programs, including access to trained experts on its helpline. Qualifying products include Momcozy's Baby Sleep Sack, Easy Swaddle Wrap, and Pregnancy Pillow, which include a free gift with purchase.

These everyday essentials are designed to support rest and recovery, while also supporting a broader mission to improve maternal mental health outcomes.

"At Postpartum Support International, we believe every family deserves a strong, supported start during one of life's most profound transitions," said Wendy N. Davis, PhD, PMH-C, President and CEO of PSI. "Perinatal mental health is at the heart of family wellbeing, and each stage of the journey can bring its own challenges. We're grateful to have lent our voice to the Truths of Motherhood Report alongside Momcozy. Our deepest hope is simple: that anyone who is struggling knows where to find help, knows they are not alone, and knows that with help, they can get through the hardest times."

By combining research, storytelling, and direct action, Momcozy and PSI aim to spark a broader cultural shift - one that recognizes the complexity of motherhood and prioritizes support across every stage of the journey.

Learn more about the campaign and download The Truths of Motherhood Report for free here.

About Momcozy:

Momcozy was founded in 2018 with a clear purpose: to help moms feel more comfortable, confident, and supported during one of life's most meaningful and demanding transitions. Today, Momcozy is a global leader in maternal innovation, redefining care through technology designed around real motherhood. Trusted by more than 5 million mothers across 60 countries and regions, Momcozy created the No.1 Wearable Breast Pump* and continues to develop nursing bras, care essentials, and smart solutions that support moms from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond.

Recognizing that motherhood deserves more than products alone, Momcozy offers expert guidance, thoughtful technology, and a growing global community to support moms in who they are becoming. At the heart of Momcozy is a belief that motherhood isn't a destination, but a lifelong journey. Moms deserve to feel seen, supported, and empowered along the way. Momcozy's products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. To learn more about Momcozy visit www.momcozy.com

About Postpartum Support International (PSI):

Postpartum Support International (PSI) was founded by a new mother in 1987 to increase awareness among public and professional communities about the emotional difficulties parents can experience during and after pregnancy. PSI offers a wealth of resources for a wide range of needs, situations, and audiences to give families the strongest and healthiest start possible through support and community. PSI also offers support, resources, best-practice training, and certification for healthcare professionals and volunteer coordinators nationwide and in more than 30 countries. PSI is committed to eliminating stigma and ensuring compassionate and quality care and support are available to all families. Need help? Call or text 1-800-944-4PPD (4773), visit postpartum.net, or download the free Connect by PSI mobile app.

Contact: Momcozy

Eden Cali | [email protected]

SOURCE Momcozy