Momcozy Donates Wearable Breast Pumps to The King's Daughters Milk Bank at Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters

NORFOLK, Va., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Momcozy, a global leader in innovative breastfeeding solutions, is proud to announce a donation of 50 wearable breast pumps - including 25 Momcozy M5 Breast Pumps and 25 Momcozy V1 Breast Pumps - to The King's Daughters Milk Bank at Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters (CHKD) in Norfolk, Virginia. This contribution underscores Momcozy's commitment to supporting mothers, infants, and families through advanced, accessible, and comfortable breast-pumping technology.

At The King's Daughters Milk Bank, 80% of milk donors are working moms, many of whom pump on the go, between shifts, or during limited breaks. Momcozy's best-in-class wearable pumps will support these donors by making it easier to continue expressing milk consistently and comfortably. Through their generosity, these donors provide lifesaving nourishment for premature and medically fragile infants throughout the United States.

Every ounce of Pasteurized Donated Human Milk (PDHM) can be used for the treatment of up to 4 premature infants in the NICU. On average, a donor with The King's Daughters Milk Bank contributes more than 800 ounces over the course of their donation tenure. Based on this average, the breast pump donation could help to generate more than 42,000 ounces of human milk donations, equivalent to 168,000 individual feedings for medically fragile infants in the NICU. This volume of milk could provide a full day of essential nutritional support for approximately 21,000 NICU babies.

For NICU babies, breast milk is as valuable as a medicine. Compared to formula, it can reduce the risk of mortality by up to 80% and significantly decrease the occurrence of complications such as life threatening bowel infections, severe vision impairment, and chronic lung disease.

"We are honored to be working with The King's Daughters Milk Bank at CHKD to help make human milk donation and pumping more accessible for lactating families willing to share their extra breast milk with premature and medically fragile infants," said Eden Cali, U.S. PR Lead at Momcozy. "Because so many donors are working mothers, we know that wearable pumps can significantly reduce barriers to consistent pumping. We hope these pumps bring comfort and convenience to volunteer donors, contributing to increased availability of pasteurized donor human milk for NICUs along the East Coast."

"We are incredibly grateful for Momcozy's generous donation and commitment to supporting nonprofit milk donation, breastfeeding families, and our nation's most vulnerable infants. These wearable pumps will make a tremendous difference for the milk donors that we support, and in turn, help our team to increase the available supply of pasteurized donor human milk for infants in the NICU," said Ashlynn Baker, BSN, RN, IBCLC, Director of Milk Bank Services at CHKD.

Momcozy's donation will empower The King's Daughters Milk Bank's dedicated team and altruistic milk donors to further their reach, deepen their impact, and advance their mission - reducing obstacles that stand in the way of equitable access to human milk and lactation support.

About Momcozy

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy — Global No.1 Wearable Breast Pump* brand - has rapidly emerged as a leader in the FemTech space, offering a groundbreaking range of products designed to support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and comfort, Momcozy has redefined maternal care with its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products that integrate seamlessly into the lives of modern mothers. Loved by over 4.5 million mothers across 60 countries, Momcozy's products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Momcozy's mission is to offer comprehensive solutions that empower mothers with the comfort and support they need at every stage of their journey.

*Based on global market share of wearable breast pumps, Grand View Research 2024.

About The King's Daughters Milk Bank at CHKD

Donor human milk is easily digested and provides optimal nutrition in the absence of mother's own milk. For this reason, Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters established The King's Daughters Milk Bank in 2014 with a mission to ensure that human milk is available for our nation's most fragile babies. The King's Daughters Milk Bank at CHKD is one of 32 not-for-profit milk banks accredited by The Human Milk Banking Association of North America (HMBANA). CHKD's milk bank provides pasteurized donor human milk (PDHM) treatments to over 60 hospital units.

About Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters (CHKD)

CHKD is the only freestanding, full-service, children's hospital in Virginia and serves the medical, surgical, and mental health needs of children throughout greater Hampton Roads, the Eastern Shore of Virginia, and northeastern North Carolina. The not-for-profit CHKD Health System operates primary care pediatric practices, surgical practices, multi-service health centers, and urgent care centers throughout its service region.

