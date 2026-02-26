Momcozy Launches Working Motherhood Toolkit for International Women's Day

The trimester-by-trimester resource offers practical guidance on maternity leave, pumping at work, and career decision-making

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of International Women's Day, Momcozy announces the launch of the Working Motherhood Toolkit: Know Your Protections & Plan with Confidence, a comprehensive digital resource designed to help mothers navigate maternity leave, workplace pumping rights, childcare considerations, and the transition back to work with greater clarity and confidence.

Developed in partnership with Moms First and WorkLife Law, the Toolkit addresses the practical and legal realities facing pregnant and postpartum women, including understanding maternity leave laws by state, paid leave eligibility, workplace pumping rights under the PUMP Act, and strategies for balancing work and childcare. Organized trimester by trimester, the guide outlines what to know early in pregnancy, what to plan mid-pregnancy, what to confirm before birth, and what to focus on during postpartum recovery and the return-to-work period. While structured step-by-step, it emphasizes that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to working motherhood, encouraging women to adapt the guidance to their individual circumstances and career paths.

"At Momcozy, we believe strength is built in real life — in the daily decisions mothers make about their families, their careers, and themselves," said Eden Cali, Global PR Lead at Momcozy. "The Working Motherhood Toolkit was created to turn support into something tangible. By bringing together clear information on paid leave, workplace pumping rights, and return-to-work planning, we hope to give mothers not just inspiration, but real tools they can use to move forward with confidence."

The Toolkit is available as a free download through Momcozy's International Women's Day landing page, which also integrates PaidLeave.AI, Moms First's tool that helps families navigate their paid family and medical leave benefits. With conversational, personalized guidance in over 80 languages, PaidLeave.AI breaks down barriers, putting time and money back into the hands of moms when they need it most.

"Moms First partnered with Momcozy because moms need real relief, not just celebration," said Reshma Saujani, Founder and CEO of Moms First. "We're giving women practical playbooks to navigate the maze of postpartum life, from paid leave to child care, so they feel a little less alone and a lot more like they've got the wind at their back in those first critical months. That's the kind of support everyone deserves."

To further support mothers navigating breastfeeding and returning to work, Momcozy is hosting a four-part free webinar series titled Working Motherhood: Balancing Caregiving, Career & Mental Load. Sessions will cover paid leave and childcare access, pumping at work laws, building a sustainable pumping schedule for working moms, preventing working mom burnout, and redefining ambition and career decision-making after maternity leave. The series features expert contributors including representatives from Moms First, Momcozy Clinical Manager - Lactation and Maternity, Melissa Kotlen, BA, BSN, RN, IBCLC, and Lauren Smith Brody, CEO of the workforce strategy firm The Fifth Trimester and co-founder of national nonpartisan public policy nonprofit Chamber of Mothers.

"The transition to new working motherhood — however you may define work — presents an amazing opportunity to redefine values, purpose, and ambition. But all of that is only possible if you have the support you need," said Lauren Smith Brody. "I love that Momcozy is offering that support with this campaign and these webinars. It's like a big hug of resources for the moms, but also a shoulder shake to our broader society to say: Moms deserve to thrive!"

The launch reflects Momcozy's broader commitment to supporting mothers through pregnancy, postpartum recovery, breastfeeding and work transitions with both educational resources and practical tools. From products designed to support pumping at work to solutions that reduce the daily mental load of feeding and cleaning, the brand aims to make breastfeeding and work coexist more sustainably.

Momcozy's product innovations further support mothers returning to work. The Air 1 Ultra-Slim Breast Pump offers discreet, app-connected pumping for greater flexibility and control, while The Deep Clean Bottle Washer reduces the daily mental and physical load of cleaning pump parts and bottles. The Momcozy Maternity Belly Band provides targeted support during pregnancy and long workdays, helping mothers stay comfortable and confident as they balance career and caregiving.

From February 27 through March 11, Momcozy is also offering 20% off sitewide with code BDWD20 as part of its International Women's Day promotion.

The Working Motherhood Toolkit and related campaign resources are available now on Momcozy's International Women's Day landing page.

About Momcozy:

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy — Global No.1 Wearable Breast Pump* brand - has rapidly emerged as a leader in the FemTech space, offering a groundbreaking range of products designed to support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and comfort, Momcozy has redefined maternal care with its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products that integrate seamlessly into the lives of modern mothers. Loved by over 4.5 million mothers across 60 countries, Momcozy's products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Momcozy's mission is to offer comprehensive solutions that empower mothers with the comfort and support they need at every stage of their journey.

*Based on global market share of wearable breast pumps, Grand View Research 2024.

About Moms First:

Moms First is fighting for America's moms. Our mission is to win paid leave and child care as economic imperatives that allow families to thrive. Our vision is a country that values motherhood and supports moms and families. Learn more at momsfirst.us.

About Lauren Smith Brody:

Lauren Smith Brody is CEO of The Fifth Trimester, a workforce strategy firm that advances gender equity by supporting caregivers. Lauren's work grew out of her book The Fifth Trimester: The Working Mom's Guide to Style, Sanity, and Success After Baby (Doubleday, 2017). It was written in the sunset of her first career in media, where she had her babies and led female teams to advocate for caregiving needs. Now, she drives gender equity at scale across the Fortune 500. And, as a cofounder of the national nonpartisan nonprofit Chamber of Mothers, she helps unite America's moms as advocates, too. Named a 2025 Next Gen winner by Parents, Lauren believes in parallel paths to progress: Public and private sector policy. More is more, and moms deserve it all.

