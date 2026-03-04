Momentum AMP Steps Up as Presenting Sponsor for IndieTech 2027

A dedicated education track, a five-person team, and a major financial commitment. This is what full investment looks like.

CENTRALIA, Ill., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum AMP, the Momentum Agency Management Platform, is stepping up as the Presenting Sponsor for IndieTech 2027, and they are doing it in every sense of the word: financially, operationally, and educationally.

IndieTech has always been about the independent agent and the technology that powers them to profit. As the event grows, so does the need to deliver more. Momentum AMP isn't just backing that with a check. They're backing it with their people.

A First-of-Its-Kind Dedicated Education Track

IndieTech 2027 will feature up to 30 education sessions. Six of them, an entire dedicated track, will be built exclusively for Momentum users. This is the first time in IndieTech history a presenting sponsor has had a track of their own. If you are a Momentum user, these sessions were built for you. If you are not yet, pay attention to what is happening in that room.

More Than Money: They're Bringing Their Team

Momentum AMP has designated a five-person team to work directly alongside Jason, Barbara, and the AI team in planning and executing IndieTech 2027. As the event scales, so does the operational complexity. Momentum stepped in and said: use our people. That kind of investment, real human capital alongside real dollars, is what allows us to keep raising the bar without losing what makes this event special.

What This Means for You

More capital. More people. More experience for every agent who walks through the door:

Top-tier speakers and content addressing real operational challenges and growth opportunities

A dedicated six-session education track built exclusively for Momentum users, a first for IndieTech

A five-person Momentum team working hands-on alongside the IndieTech crew

Expanded resources and tools for all attendees

Meaningful opportunities for exhibitors to connect with serious, relevant agencies

An elevated main stage production and overall event experience

Some serious entertainment, the kind you'll actually talk about after

"We believe in the independent agent. We've always believed in empowering agencies with better technology and an open ecosystem. IndieTech has built something special. We simply want to support it and help it grow. When independent agencies get stronger, the entire industry benefits."

— Michael Lebor, El Presidente, Momentum AMP

"Agencies are trying to balance growth, service, staffing, and automation all at once. Events like IndieTech create space for honest conversations about what is actually working. We're proud to invest in that, not just financially but with our team. When agencies implement technology the right way, they operate more profitably and the customer ultimately wins."

— Peter Germanov, Chief Executive Officer, Momentum AMP

Momentum AMP is invested in this event, this community, and the independent agent. That combination of money, people, and shared mission is exactly what IndieTech 2027 needed. We can't wait for you to be the beneficiary of it.

And we're just getting started. Stay tuned.

Jason Cass

Founder, IndieTech

About IndieTech

IndieTech is the conference built for independent insurance agents and the technology that powers them to profit. Focused on real conversations, practical tools, and meaningful connections, it is the destination for agents serious about building stronger, more profitable agencies.

About Momentum AMP

Momentum AMP (Momentum Agency Management Platform) is a national agency management system built to empower independent insurance agencies with better technology and an open ecosystem. Momentum AMP helps agencies operate more profitably, serve clients more effectively, and grow with confidence.

