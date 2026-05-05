Partnership Expands Access to AI-Powered Agency Management Tools for SIAA's 5,200+ Member Agencies Nationwide

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum AMP, a leading insurance agency management platform, and SIAA, the nation's largest network of independent insurance agencies, today announced a strategic technology partnership aimed at accelerating growth and operational excellence for SIAA's member agencies.

SIAA and Momentum AMP Announce Strategic Technology Partnership

The partnership provides SIAA member agencies with preferred access to Momentum AMP's suite of agency management tools — including its AMS, automation, CRM, and AI-powered capabilities — at exclusive member pricing. This partnership is part of SIAA's TechFinder program, which connects members with vetted technology solutions designed to support agency growth and operations. The collaboration is designed to help independent agents streamline operations, deepen client relationships, and compete more effectively in a rapidly evolving insurance landscape.

"Independent agencies succeed when they have the right tools in their corner. Our partnership with Momentum AMP gives SIAA members access to a platform built specifically for the way independent agencies operate — helping them move faster, serve clients better, and grow their books of business with confidence."

— Brendan Mulcahy, Vice President, Member Technology Solutions, SIAA

SIAA's member network represents thousands of independent agencies across the country, collectively managing billions in premium volume. By partnering with Momentum AMP, SIAA continues its commitment to equipping members with the technology and resources they need to thrive, advancing its vision for a more connected and intelligent insurance distribution platform.

Momentum AMP's platform is purpose-built for independent agencies, with tools that span the full agency lifecycle — from policy and client management to workflow automation, AI-driven insights, and comparative rating. Agencies using the platform have reported meaningful gains in operational efficiency and revenue growth, with some of the fastest-growing agencies on the platform managing over $100 million in premium with teams of five or fewer people.

"We built Momentum AMP for agencies that think big. SIAA's member network represents the best of the independent agency world — entrepreneurial, client-focused, and driven to grow. This partnership gives us the opportunity to support thousands of agencies at once, and we couldn't be more excited about what we'll build together."

— Michael Lebor, President, Momentum AMP

Key Benefits for SIAA Member Agencies

Through this partnership, SIAA members gain access to:

Preferred Member Pricing: Exclusive discounts on Momentum AMP's full platform suite, with benefits that grow alongside agency membership tenure.

Exclusive discounts on Momentum AMP's full platform suite, with benefits that grow alongside agency membership tenure. Purpose-Built Agency Management: A modern AMS designed from the ground up for independent agencies — with policy management, client tracking, and workflow automation in one unified platform.

A modern AMS designed from the ground up for independent agencies — with policy management, client tracking, and workflow automation in one unified platform. AI-Powered Tools: Artificial intelligence capabilities that surface actionable insights, automate routine tasks, and help agents focus their time on clients and growth.

Artificial intelligence capabilities that surface actionable insights, automate routine tasks, and help agents focus their time on clients and growth. CRM and Pipeline Management: Tools to manage prospects, track relationships, and accelerate new business development without spreadsheets or disconnected systems.

Tools to manage prospects, track relationships, and accelerate new business development without spreadsheets or disconnected systems. Dedicated Onboarding and Support: White-glove onboarding and ongoing support tailored to the needs of independent agencies, with resources designed specifically for SIAA members.

White-glove onboarding and ongoing support tailored to the needs of independent agencies, with resources designed specifically for SIAA members. Direct Integration with SIAA's AgencyIQ Platform: AgencyIQ is SIAA's member-exclusive business intelligence platform, connecting agency data to deliver visibility into performance, including revenue trends and retention opportunities. Integration with Momentum AMP enables deeper data connectivity and more informed decision-making.

The partnership takes effect immediately. SIAA member agencies can learn more and activate their member benefits at momentumamp.com/siaa-momentum or through the SIAA member portal.

About SIAA

SIAA – The Agent Alliance (siaa.com) is the nation's largest alliance of independent insurance agencies, with more than 5,200 members writing over $18 billion in total premium. Built on strong carrier partnerships and three decades of growth, SIAA is advancing the industry with SIAA NXT (siaanxt.com), The Intelligent Distribution Platform – connecting agencies, carriers, and partners to drive better outcomes and long-term success.

About Momentum AMP

Momentum AMP is an insurance agency management platform built for the modern independent agency. From AMS and CRM to automation, AI, and comparative rating, Momentum AMP provides everything agencies need to run their business, serve their clients, and grow their revenue — all in one place. For more information, visit momentumamp.com.

Media Contact – Momentum AMP Media Contact – SIAA Maria Patzeva, Marketing Director Lisa Grover, Senior VP Marketing [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Momentum