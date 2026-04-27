TrustedChoice.com to Become Momentum Edge on Jun 1, 2026

Marks Strategic Shift to Technology-Driven Growth Platform for Independent Insurance Agencies

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustedChoice.com announced today that, effective June 1, the company will officially transition to Momentum Edge, reflecting its continued evolution into a technology-driven platform designed to support the growth of independent insurance agencies.

The change marks a significant milestone for the organization, aligning its brand with its expanding capabilities in digital prospecting, data-driven matching, and workflow efficiency for agents and brokers.

"This transition brings TrustedChoice.com fully into the Momentum platform," said Michael Lebor, President of Momentum AMP. "As Momentum Edge, it becomes part of a more complete, technology-driven solution—connecting high-quality referrals with the systems and workflows agents rely on to grow."

As Momentum Edge, the company will continue to build on its foundation as a leading marketplace connecting independent insurance agents with high-intent insurance shoppers, while expanding its investment in technology to improve how agencies connect with consumers and manage new business opportunities.

The platform leverages advanced data capabilities and automation to streamline key workflows, reduce manual effort for agents, and deliver high-intent, in-market shoppers matched to agency appetite—helping agents connect faster, improve conversion, and get more value from every referral.

Recent performance reflects the impact of these investments, with insurance shopper connections to agents increasing by 23% year over year, supported by continued growth in consumer traffic across new platforms, including InsuredBetter.com.

The company has expanded the number of digital entry points through which consumers can discover and connect with independent agents. "By extending agency visibility across multiple consumer-facing platforms, Momentum Edge is increasing opportunities for agents to be found by high-intent shoppers at the moment they are actively seeking coverage," said Lebor. "This multi-platform approach enables agencies to reach a broader audience of insurance consumers."

Current users will continue to access the full suite of core capabilities and services they rely on today, including the trusted referral marketplace, now enhanced with expanded distribution, more intelligent matching, and improved workflow tools—without disruption to their experience. The transition to Momentum Edge reflects a strategic effort to simplify how agents engage with the platform while continuing to enhance performance, flexibility, and ease of use.

About Momentum Edge

Momentum Edge is a technology-driven growth platform for independent insurance agencies, connecting agents with high-intent consumers through a combination of digital marketplace visibility, data-driven lead matching, and workflow automation. Designed to simplify and strengthen agency operations, Momentum Edge enables agents to attract, engage, and convert new business more effectively.

SOURCE Momentum