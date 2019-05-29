Momentum Announces High Definition Robbi Smart Home Security Camera For Under $100

Momentum's Robbi camera is compatible with Google Assistant and provides a 130-degree, wide view angle, granting visual flexibility to a maximum area. Coming stocked with 1080P HD resolution and infrared LEDs, built-in night vision allows the camera to maintain clear images even with minimal lighting.

"The Robbi smart camera is an easy solution for everyday consumers who want to secure their home, and with high definition resolution, users will never have to worry about unclear images," said Jason Liszewski, Momentum vice president of sales. "The Robbi provides consumers with the quality and convenience they deserve in a security camera, with compatibility to other smart home products like Google Assistant."

From the easy-to-use Momentum app (supports iOS and Android), users have access to view a live camera feed with audio or utilize the two-way speaker and microphone to remotely speak with whoever is in the room. Motion detection alerts and recordings are customizable through the app's "rules," so users can receive smart alert notifications instantly to their mobile device 24/7 or during specific timeframes only. Users also get FREE lifetime 24-hr video playback through the Momentum Capture cloud service with storage on secure U.S. servers. Alternatively, the Robbi contains a micro-SD card slot for local video storage.

The Momentum Robbi can be set up to cover any angle with its magnetic base and included mounting kit. It stands 4.5" tall and 2.5" wide.

The Momentum Robbi 1080P smart camera is available now at HSN.com and SamsClub.com.

About Momentum

Part of Apollo Tech USA, Inc. and headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California, Momentum is committed to providing quality home surveillance equipment at a price attainable for all Americans. Momentum was created to allow all consumers to enjoy the peace of mind that comes with real time video monitoring, motion sensors and two-way audio, protecting the people and property that matter most. For more information, visit www.momentumcam.com.

SOURCE Momentum

Related Links

http://www.momentumcam.com

