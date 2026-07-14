Momentum Launches New Vida E+ EX With Smarter Tech, Greater Comfort and Everyday Utility

Vida E+ EX blends intuitive technology, built-in versatility and added confidence for a smoother city ride

NEWBURY PARK, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum, the lifestyle-inspired bicycle brand focused on urban transportation solutions, today announced the new Vida E+ EX, a fully equipped E-bike designed to make city riding feel more natural and capable. Building on the popular Vida E+ launched in 2025, the Vida E+ EX adds effortless cruising, superior comfort, and advanced safety for riders who want a smoother, smarter way to get around town.

Momentum Vida E+EX in Caramel Cinnamon

"Our goal in launching the new Vida E+ EX is to make urban riding easier and more fun," said An Le, global marketing director of Giant Group, which includes Giant, Liv, Momentum and CADEX brands. "We focused on the features that matter most for everyday cyclists: a natural-feeling ride, all-day comfort, confidence in traffic and a practical utility design that helps people ride more often and enjoy every mile."

Natural Power, New Cruise Mode and Easy Starts

Powering the Vida E+ EX is Momentum's SyncDrive Move S motor, which delivers 500W of power and 60Nm of torque for a smooth, responsive ride that feels natural on city streets. Using torque, speed and cadence sensor data, the system analyzes rider input and bike speed in real time to adapt support on the fly for a more intuitive ride experience. The SyncDrive Move S also delivers consistent pedal-assist support and is designed to help riders reach speeds of up to 28 mph with ease.

New for the Vida E+ EX, Cruise Mode allows riders to maintain a desired speed during long, uninterrupted stretches, making it easier to adjust hand position, reduce pedaling effort and enjoy a more relaxed ride.

Enhanced Throttle Functionality and Reliable Range

The Vida E+ EX also introduces a new, optional 0-Start throttle feature that allows riders to accelerate from a complete stop with no pedaling required, adding convenience and confidence at busy intersections, on steep starts and in stop-and-go traffic.

Paired with Momentum's Energy 700 battery, the Vida E+ EX delivers dependable range for daily riding, offering approximately 40 to 55 miles in pedal-assist mode and 31 to 43 miles in throttle-assist mode, depending on riding mode and terrain.

The battery includes a 3A fast charger for home or on-the-go charging, reaching up to 80% in 4 hours and 40 minutes and a full charge in 6 hours and 10 minutes.

Comfort and Control for Everyday Riding

Comfort remains central to the Vida E+ EX. An 80mm suspension fork helps smooth rough roads and uneven pavement, while a travel-adjustable dropper seatpost allows riders to lower the seat for more stable stops in traffic and raise it again for efficient pedaling with the push of a lever.

The Vida E+ EX also features Momentum's signature upright geometry and low step-through ALUXX aluminum frame, designed to make mounting, dismounting and daily riding easier. Wide 26" x 2.4" tires and a plush saddle further enhance comfort and stability.

Smarter Features, Safer Riding

The Vida E+ EX is UL 2849 certified, helping reduce the risk of electrical malfunctions, fire hazards and electric shock while delivering dependable performance whether riding, charging or storing the bike.

Integrated front and rear lights with brake signals help keep riders visible in changing conditions, while the braking system, with four pistons in the front and two in the rear, delivers strong, reliable stopping power. An automatic power cut-off disengages motor support the moment braking begins for added confidence and control.

For added peace of mind off the bike, riders can lock and unlock motor support using Momentum's digital E-Lock through the RideControl app. The RideControl Dash Core provides a full-color LCD interface with precise mileage estimation, three assist levels, walk assist mode and Bluetooth connectivity for a smarter, more connected ride experience.

Utility and Versatility

The Vida E+ EX is equipped with an integrated MIK-compatible rear rack and fenders and is designed to support everyday carrying needs, with a total load capacity of up to 300 pounds. When equipped for cargo, the Vida E+ EX can carry up to 33 pounds on the front rack and 55 pounds on the rear rack while maintaining a stable ride. Additional accessories, including pannier bags, rear-view mirrors and other utility-focused options, are also available.

Robust Service Network

As part of Giant Group's extensive dealer network across North America, Vida E+ EX owners have access to professional service and support at brick-and-mortar locations nationwide.

The Vida E+ EX is available in Caramel Cinnamon, Abyss Black, Mountain Air and Pale Olive.

To celebrate the debut of the Vida E+ EX and a summer of sports excitement, Momentum is inviting its U.S. residents to enter the "VIDA COLOR CUP" contest for the chance to win a new Vida E+ EX. Now through July 19, 2026, fans can visit https://www.momentum-biking.com/global/vida-color-cup, select a favorite from the bike's four colorways and make a prediction to complete their entry.

Visit for more information: https://www.momentum-biking.com/global/vida-e-ex

About Momentum

Momentum is the lifestyle-inspired bicycle brand transforming urban journeys all over the world. Designed for consumers' growing demands for sustainable, healthy ways to get around, Momentum is dedicated to providing a full range of innovative electric, hybrid and city bikes and complete accessory solutions to encourage everyone to #GoYourWay. Momentum is part of the Giant Group, with more than 50 years of expertise in the industry. Find out more at momentum-biking.com and follow @momentumbiking.

Media Contacts:

JJ Lu, Momentum

[email protected]

886 4 2460 9099 #1967

Reuben Hernandez

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SOURCE Momentum