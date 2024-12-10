Momentus Technologies Launches AI-Powered WeTrack Risk Functionality to Empower Venues and Events Worldwide

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WeTrack, a Momentus company and leading innovator in risk and incident management as well as sustainability solutions for top venues and events, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking AI-powered functionality. This cutting-edge tool is designed to empower organizations with unparalleled precision and control over risk identification and management.

With an intuitive platform that enables users to define custom categories and seamlessly navigate tens of thousands of risks, WeTrack sets a new standard for actionable risk intelligence. Unlike traditional systems that rely on static data, WeTrack leverages advanced language models to interpret and align risks across various categories — even when phrasing or classifications differ.

"At Momentus we are redefining risk management with WeTrack's AI-powered risk library, focusing on clarity, precision, and relevance," said Joel Sackett, Chief Product Officer of Momentus. "This innovative solution adapts to your unique risk categorization and priorities, aligning vast data with your specific needs. Whether managing regional complexities or addressing challenges like financial liability, WeTrack empowers businesses with smarter insights and greater confidence to navigate uncertainty."

Key Features of the WeTrack Risk Management Solution:

Customizable Risk Categories : Tailor risk management to your organization's unique needs.

: Tailor risk management to your organization's unique needs. AI-Driven Precision : Analyze risks using advanced language models that adapt to your terminology and standards.

: Analyze risks using advanced language models that adapt to your terminology and standards. Comprehensive Coverage: Manage risks across diverse venues, industries, and regions without missing critical insights.

For example, businesses focusing on financial liability can leverage WeTrack to align risk categories, ensuring they capture all relevant data with unmatched accuracy. This level of customization and adaptability makes WeTrack ideal for enterprises navigating complex operational landscapes.

The Future of Risk Management

In today's rapidly changing business environment, the ability to anticipate and mitigate risks is critical to success. WeTrack's platform is designed to evolve alongside organizations, ensuring they stay ahead of potential threats while optimizing decision-making processes.

"We're excited to see how businesses will use WeTrack to reimagine their approach to risk management," added Alex Alexandrov, CEO of Momentus. "Our goal is to deliver technology that our customers can utilize to create exceptional, and in this case secure, experiences. The current release of AI functionality for risk management is our latest innovation for the venue and events industry."

About Momentus Technologies

Momentus Technologies is a global provider of industry-leading venue and event management solutions that empower organizations to create extraordinary moments. With over 60,000 users in more than 57 countries, Momentus serves the needs of convention and exhibition centers, higher education, corporate venues, stadiums and arenas, and arts and culture centers. Its powerful intuitive platform alongside intelligent data-driven solutions and unparalleled expertise provides customers a view of past, present and future event operations to increase end-to-end visibility, optimize efficiency and achieve business goals. Founded in 1985, Momentus is headquartered in the United States. The company's employees work across the globe in Momentus offices and remotely. To learn more, visit gomomentus.com.

