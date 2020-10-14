Mom's Choice Awards Gives the Learning Ally Audiobook Solution Highest Mark of Distinction as Trusted Resource

"Our audiobook solution is an optimal resource to support students in class, distance, or hybrid learning environments." Tweet this

MCA evaluators are bound by a strict code of ethics which ensures expert and objective analysis are free from any manufacturer association. Over 85 million moms in the U.S. control 85% of all buying decisions and 76% of educators are mothers. When a product or service features the Mom's Choice Awards seal, it establishes an instant rapport with moms and teachers of every generational and ethnic segment.

"During this pandemic, it is imperative that we help students catch up and keep reading," said Terrie Noland, CALP, VP of Educator Initiatives at Learning Ally. "This award is an affirmation that our audiobook solution is an optimal resource to support students in the classroom, in distance learning, or a hybrid learning environment."

The Learning Ally Audiobook Solution is an effective reading accommodation to ensure struggling readers in all grades K-12 receive equitable access to books they need for school and want to read for pleasure. With the largest 'human-read audiobook library' in the world, it includes access to a comprehensive, academic library of curriculum-aligned textbooks, literature, and popular titles to meet every age, grade, and intellectual level.

"Low reading ability is often the primary reason for students to struggle in school and it impacts their self confidence as well," adds Noland. "Our audiobook solution can play a critical role in a struggling learners' education to read on grade level, keep up with their peers and gain confidence and self esteem."

In the United States, one in five students have a reading deficit. The Learning Ally Audiobook Solution supplements teachers' direct instruction with access to grade-level books, while engaging students to build strong reading habits and skills and to read independently. Teachers and parents can use progress monitoring tools and data to gain insight into students' reading needs and to personalize goals and/or instruction.

About Learning Ally

Learning Ally is a leading nonprofit education solutions organization dedicated to equipping educators with proven solutions that help new and struggling learners reach their potential. Our range of literacy-focused offerings for students in Pre-K to 12th grade and catalog of professional learning allows us to support more than 1.5 million students and 135,000 educators across the US. The Learning Ally Audiobook Solution is our cornerstone award-winning reading accommodation used in approximately 19,000 schools to help students with reading deficits succeed. Composed of high quality, human-read audiobooks, and a suite of teacher resources to monitor and support student progress, it is designed to turn struggling readers into engaged learners.

