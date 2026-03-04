Monalee Rebrands as Artemis and Raises $6 Million to Launch the Operating System for Distributed Energy

Long Journey Ventures and Copec WIND Ventures co‑lead; AI platform lets contractors design, sell, and finance solar projects in seconds; former Shell Ventures investor Alexander Urban joins as CFO

HOUSTON, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artemis (formerly Monalee) today announced it has closed a $6 million financing round co‑led by Long Journey and Copec WIND Ventures and joining Ludlow Ventures, Shrug Capital, Coalition Operators , Plug and Play Ventures, FJ Labs, Tribeca Ventures, Palm Tree Crew, and Scott Banister.

Accelerating Energy Deployment - From Bottlenecks to One OS

Snapshot of Artemis’s leading design tool used by over 100 installers today.

Residential solar, battery, and home‑energy projects still take days to quote and more than 100 days to fulfill, with costly design software and fragmented workflows that slow deals and squeeze margins. Artemis eliminates that friction by unifying AI‑powered design, embedded financing, and compliance automation in a single operating system, shrinking cycle times from days to seconds. Customers report up to 72% lower software costs and 98% faster turnaround, often seeing 5× higher conversion rates than legacy tools.

"Installers shouldn't need six tools and a week of back-and-forth to sell a project," said Walid Halty , co-founder and CEO of Artemis. "This funding gives us the fuel to scale our mission to compress design, financing, and compliance into a single flow so every installer can operate like a modern energy company. We're not just speeding up deals, we're modernizing how distributed energy gets built."

From hardware to digital infrastructure

Founded as Monalee in 2019 as a vertically integrated solar‑and‑battery installer, the team mapped utility and permitting rules nationwide and built advanced AI design tools to power its own operations. In 2024, those internal systems became Artemis, a standalone software platform that powers installers rather than competing with them.

"The rebrand marks our evolution from a tech-enabled construction business to the digital backbone for distributed energy," added Halty. "We chose the name Artemis, twin sister of Apollo and protector of the earth, to reflect our mission to harness the sun and modernize the grid."

Market and differentiation

Artemis, which is available in the US and will soon launch internationally, is designed to be used by home improvement contractors (+1m domestically), solar companies (+10k domestically, +40k internationally), energy financiers, and utilities to more easily adapt to the changing energy landscape, which is becoming more distributed and challenging to manage. The enablement of these partners to roll out solar faster and more cost-effectively at a global scale represents a +$200b market opportunity. Unlike design-only point solutions, Artemis integrates design, sales, financing, and O&M into one platform and is ~75% cheaper and up to 10 times faster at design generation, according to customer-reported and internal data. Customers, including GoodLeap, Empower Home Services, and Dynamic SLR are already seeing the impact: GoodLeap's direct sales team cut design-to-sale times from seven days to 1 minute, and Dynamic SLR reduced costs by 72%.

"Artemis is transforming the complexity of distributed energy into elegant simplicity," said Arielle Zuckerberg, General Partner at Long Journey. "It's the kind of magically weird company we love at Long Journey — technically ambitious, deeply grounded in real-world operations, and building the invisible software that makes the energy transition actually move."

"Artemis is building the software backbone for distributed energy, and we're excited to help bring that to Latin America," said Brian Walsh of Copec WIND Ventures. "Together with Copec, we see an opportunity to accelerate solar and storage adoption and deliver a faster, more modern experience for homeowners and partners."

Company Adds Former Shell Ventures Investor Alexander Urban as CFO

The company has hired Alexander Urban as Chief Financial Officer. Urban has spent the last 11 years at Shell where he worked in Trading, M&A, and most recently in Shell's Venture Capital team. During his time with Shell Ventures, he deployed hundreds of millions of dollars across dozens of portfolio companies engaged in the energy transition (many in distributed energy). He will bring rigorous capital allocation and operating discipline to Artemis as it builds on 27× growth over the last nine months. As CFO, he will lead financial strategy and operations and deploy the funding to grow engineering, customer support, and sales to advance Artemis' roadmap toward becoming the de facto OS for solar, battery storage, and home‑improvement contractors.

Strategic collaboration in Latin America

Through WIND Ventures (the corporate venture arm of Copec), Artemis and Copec, one of the largest energy companies in Latin America, are launching pilots across Copec's residential customer and partner networks in Chile and Colombia to digitize distributed-energy workflows.

Fueling Expansion and Product Growth

The new funding will be used to accelerate product development, expand customer support, and scale go-to-market operations as Artemis cements its position as the operating system for distributed energy. The company is actively hiring full-stack engineers, support engineers, and AI researchers to enhance platform capabilities and customer experience. Artemis also plans to deepen integrations with financing and permitting partners and broaden its footprint across the U.S. and Latin America, enabling every installer to operate at software speed and bring clean, affordable energy to millions of homes faster.

About Artemis

Artemis is redefining how the distributed energy industry operates. The platform enables solar and battery companies to design, sell, and finance projects in seconds—up to 72% cheaper and 10× faster than legacy tools. Powered by proprietary AI and integrated financing infrastructure, Artemis helps installers transform into modern energy providers. Learn more at artemispower.com

