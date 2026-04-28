Monarch Quantum and Oratomic Announce Quantum Computing Partnership to Accelerate Utility-Scale, Fault-Tolerant Systems by the End of the Decade

Key Takeaways

Monarch Quantum and Oratomic have formed a strategic partnership that integrates photonic systems and neutral atom architectures to deliver fault-tolerant, utility-scale quantum computers.



The partnership will deliver systems with tens of thousands of physical qubits, encoding thousands of error-corrected logical qubits, using only light and atoms, by the end of the decade.

SAN DIEGO and PASADENA, Calif., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monarch Quantum, a U.S.-based quantum photonics company developing integrated photonics systems for scalable quantum computing, and Oratomic, a U.S.-based neutral atom quantum computing company focused on fault-tolerant architectures, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the commercialization of utility-scale quantum computers.

Under the agreement, Monarch Quantum will serve as Oratomic's photonics systems integrator, delivering advanced Quantum Light Engines™ and supporting systems engineering, productization, and large-scale manufacturing. The partnership is designed to accelerate the transition from experimental quantum systems to deployable, commercially viable quantum computing platforms.

Photonics and Neutral Atom Quantum Computing

The collaboration combines two promising modalities in quantum computing including integrated photonics systems for high-fidelity optical control and scalability and neutral atom quantum computing architectures for large-scale qubit arrays and fault tolerance.

Recent research from Oratomic, in collaboration with the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), demonstrates a pathway to utility-scale quantum computing by combining high-rate quantum error correction codes and room-temperature neutral atom systems.

"The simplicity and efficiency of our fault-tolerant architectures will greatly facilitate the creation of the first useful quantum computers," said Dr. Dolev Bluvstein, CEO and co-founder of Oratomic. "But moreover, it will also lend to useful systems that could truly be mass-manufactured. By combining our expertise in neutral atom architectures and quantum error correction with Monarch Quantum's photonics leadership, we are not only building the first fault-tolerant quantum computers, but we are also establishing the foundations that will enable the widespread deployment of quantum technology."

Milestone Toward Utility-Scale Quantum Computers

A key goal for the partnership is the delivery of systems with tens of thousands of physical qubits encoding thousands of error-corrected logical qubits by the end of the decade. This is a significant advancement compared to earlier industry assumptions that upwards of one million qubits would be required to develop such utility-scale quantum systems and their useful applications.

"The development and deployment of commercially useful quantum computers will be one of the most significant inflection points in modern technology," said Dr. Timothy Day, CEO and Chairman at Monarch Quantum. "Monarch Quantum is committed to delivering the core photonics infrastructure that will serve as the foundation of this next generation of computing. Our partnership with Oratomic reflects a shared urgency to move from research to deployment at scale."

About Monarch Quantum, Inc.

Monarch Quantum is a U.S.-based quantum photonics company building integrated photonics systems — Quantum Light Engines™ — for quantum computing, sensing, and communications. Monarch Quantum combines best-in-class photonics components with systems engineering and advanced packaging to enable scalable, deployable quantum hardware. The company serves quantum OEMs, national laboratories, defense integrators, and advanced research institutions worldwide.

Core Focus Areas:

Integrated photonics systems for quantum computing, sensing and networking

Photonics engines for high performance computing and defense-grade quantum systems

Tunable laser and photonics subsystems for precision measurement and control

For more information, visit monarchquantum.com

Media Contact, Monarch Quantum, Inc.

Taylor Stathopoulos

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.monarchquantum.com

About Oratomic

Oratomic is on a focused mission to build the world's first fault-tolerant quantum computer and unlock its full application potential. The company develops neutral-atom hardware and error-correction architecture designed to make practical quantum computing a reality.

For more information, visit oratomic.com

Media Contact, Oratomic

Jackson Ellis

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.oratomic.com

SOURCE Monarch Quantum