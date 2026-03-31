Monarch Quantum Surpasses $100M in Capital and Contracts with $55M Growth Round to Scale Quantum Photonics Infrastructure

$55M oversubscribed growth round brings Monarch Quantum's total capital and contracts to over $115M within six months of founding



Round led by Serendipity Capital with participation from 55 North and Global Innovation Labs



Quantum Light Engines™ provide scalable photonics infrastructure for quantum computing, sensing, and networking

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monarch Quantum, a developer of integrated photonics hardware for quantum technologies, today announced a $55 million oversubscribed growth round, led by Serendipity Capital, a leading deep tech investor, with participation from 55 North, the world's largest dedicated pure play quantum fund, and Global Innovation Labs. Founded in 2025, Monarch entered 2026 with more than $60 million in customer contracts from leading quantum companies including Quantinuum, Infleqtion (NYSE: INFQ) and NASA, bringing total capital and customer contracts to more than $115 million within six months of founding.

Monarch Quantum Founding Team

The funding will accelerate production of Monarch's Quantum Light Engines™, photonic control systems for quantum computing, sensing, and networking, while supporting scale-up, supply chain expansion, and global partnerships to meet growing demand for next-generation quantum hardware.

Founded in 2025 by photonics industry veteran Dr. Timothy Day, Monarch entered 2026 with more than $60 million in customer contracts from leading quantum companies. Importantly, this investment will enable Monarch to expand support for leading organizations at the forefront of quantum technology including Quantinuum, Infleqtion (NYSE: INFQ), and NASA, as they advance their next-generation quantum roadmaps. This also supports positioning the company as a critical hardware infrastructure supplier to the emerging quantum ecosystem.

"Quantum technologies are reaching a point where infrastructure matters as much as the qubits themselves," said Dr. Timothy Day, Chairman and CEO of Monarch Quantum. "Our Quantum Light Engines replace complex laboratory photonics systems with manufacturable hardware, enabling our customers to scale quantum platforms faster and more reliably."

Rob Jesudason, CEO and Founder of Serendipity Capital said, "Integrated photonics – and Monarch's Quantum Light Engines™ in particular – are a critical enabler for the deployment of quantum technologies. Monarch Quantum is uniquely positioned to become the global leader and enable quantum computing companies to deliver their roadmaps. Tim and his team have a proven track record in photonic integration, and we are delighted to partner with them to achieve the next stage of their growth."

The Infrastructure Gap in Quantum Technology

Quantum technologies are set to transform industries from healthcare to national security, with governments accelerating investment through initiatives like the U.S. National Quantum Initiative. Yet today's systems still rely on complex, lab-scale setups that are difficult to scale—creating a key bottleneck.

As public and private investment grows, scalable photonics infrastructure is becoming essential to move from research to commercial deployment. Monarch's Quantum Light Engines provide this critical layer, enabling precise photonic control across quantum computing, sensing, and networking.

Monarch's Quantum Light Engines serve as a hardware infrastructure layer for quantum technologies, providing the precise photonic control systems required across multiple quantum computing modalities while also supporting emerging quantum sensing and networking architectures.

Building the Photonics Infrastructure Layer for Quantum Systems

Monarch Quantum is led by a team with a successful history of turning advanced photonics research into commercial technology platforms. Dr. Day and the founding team bring decades of experience scaling complex laser systems through a disciplined systems engineering approach. The team previously built and commercialized Daylight Solutions, a leader in quantum cascade laser technology whose systems are deployed in low-SWaP infrared countermeasure platforms for lightweight rotary and fixed-wing aircraft, bioprocessing and semiconductor inspection. The company was acquired by aerospace and defense contractor Leonardo DRS in 2017.

At Monarch Quantum, the team is applying that same commercialization expertise to integrated photonics, enabling quantum hardware developers to move from laboratory-scale experiments to scalable, manufacturable systems.

World-Class Investors in Monarch Quantum

The Monarch Quantum growth capital round brings together a world-class syndicate of institutional investors with deep experience across the full quantum technology stack, photonics infrastructure, and supply chain supporting the quantum ecosystem.

Serendipity Capital invests in companies that enhance and secure the critical technologies and infrastructure of tomorrow. Their permanent capital structure allows them to invest for the long term. Through the expertise within their ecosystem, they facilitate access to strategic partners, provide the capital and offer hands-on practical support to enable their leading portfolio companies to realise their potential.

Kai Hudek, General Partner at 55 North, adds, "Quantum technologies will only achieve real impact if they can be engineered and manufactured at scale. We see Monarch's technology as critical infrastructure for the ecosystem, enabling quantum platforms to move from bespoke laboratory setups to reliable, manufacturable systems. The company combines deep photonics expertise, strong systems engineering, and high-quality manufacturing validated by real commercial demand. We're excited to partner with Tim and the Monarch team in this next phase of growth and help build the photonics backbone for quantum systems worldwide."

"Monarch Quantum represents exactly the kind of breakthrough technology we aim to support," said David Park, General Partner of Global Innovation Labs. "At Global Innovation Labs, our mission is to translate deep scientific innovation into globally impactful companies. Monarch brings together exceptional scientific depth, visionary leadership, and strong market timing. Integrated photonics is emerging as a critical enabling layer for quantum computing, advanced sensing, telecommunications, and next generation AI infrastructure. As demand for photonic technologies accelerates across these sectors, Monarch's platform has the potential to unlock new performance frontiers. We believe the company has both the technology and the team to become a global leader in this space."

About Monarch Quantum, Inc.

Monarch Quantum is a U.S.-based quantum photonics company building integrated photonics systems — Quantum Light Engines™ — for quantum computing, sensing, and communications. Monarch Quantum combines best-in-class photonics components with systems engineering and advanced packaging to enable scalable, deployable quantum hardware. The company serves quantum OEMs, national laboratories, defense integrators, and advanced research institutions worldwide.

Core Focus Areas:

Integrated photonics systems for quantum computing, sensing and networking

Photonics engines for high performance computing and defense-grade quantum systems

Tunable laser and photonics subsystems for precision measurement and control

For more information, visit monarchquantum.com.

Media Contact, Monarch Quantum, Inc.

Taylor Stathopoulos

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.monarchquantum.com

Location: San Diego, California, USA

About Serendipity Capital

Serendipity Capital is a permanent capital firm with offices in Singapore, London and Boston. We invest across the globe and focus on helping our portfolio companies bridge the gap between promise and realised potential. Serendipity Capital focuses on addressing the investment gap in critical technologies. These include artificial intelligence, semiconductors, cyber security, advanced manufacturing and quantum computing with a particular focus on companies in Five Eyes and strategically aligned countries. Our long-term and focused investment approach and global shareholder ecosystem make us a unique investment partner.

Media contact, Serendipity Capital

Rob Yates

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://serendipitycapital.com/

Location: Singapore

About 55 North

55 North is the world's largest dedicated quantum technology venture capital fund, backing companies that reshape industry, accelerate discovery, and drive global progress. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, the fund invests stage-agnostically from Seed to Series B across the full quantum stack—quantum computing, sensing, and communications - targeting enabling technologies, full-stack hardware solutions, and breakthrough software applications. Led by a team combining deep technical expertise with proven venture capital track records, 55 North partners with world-class scientists, entrepreneurs, and institutional investors to advance breakthrough quantum solutions. 55 North invests globally while building Europe's quantum innovation ecosystem. 55 North delivers impatient, long-term capital to companies solving real-world problems, positioning quantum technologies for commercial deployment and economic impact.

For more information, visit www.55n.vc or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media contact, 55 North

Gina Krymalowski

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.55n.vc

Location: Copenhagen, Denmark

About Global Innovation Labs

Global Innovation Labs (GIL) is a venture fund and global commercialization initiative of SRI, created to invest in and scale breakthrough technologies into globally competitive companies. Through a coordinated network of regional venture platforms—initially launching in the United States, Korea, Japan, Singapore, and the Middle East, with additional markets planned—GIL invests across the lifecycle of deep technology ventures, from company formation and early-stage funding to growth stage scaling.

The platform focuses on high impact sectors including artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, advanced materials, robotics, biosciences, defense, and next generation computing infrastructure, supporting companies built on differentiated intellectual property with the potential to transform global industries.

Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Global Innovation Labs partners with leading research institutions, entrepreneurs, and global investors to build and scale the next generation of deep technology companies.

Media Contact, Global Innovation Labs (GIL)

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.gilabs.co

Location: Menlo Park, California, USA

SOURCE Monarch Quantum