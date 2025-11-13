Press Club Statement On Chinese Court Denial of Appeal in Dong Yuyu Case

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is from Mike Balsamo, president of the National Press Club.

"The National Press Club sharply condemns the decision by the Beijing High Court to uphold the seven-year sentence against journalist Dong Yuyu. By refusing to address the central issues raised on appeal, the court has ensured that Dong will remain behind bars for years to come — not for wrongdoing, but for the ordinary professional work that journalists around the world carry out every day.

"This ruling is a deep injustice. Dong's alleged "offense" consists of routine conversations, meetings, and reporting — the very activities that underpin a free press and an informed public. When a journalist is imprisoned for engaging in normal professional exchanges, it signals a profound retreat from transparency and the rule of law.

"Keeping a journalist confined for years because of his work is indefensible. Great nations do not fear reporters — they protect them. Dong should be released on time served and allowed to return to his family.

"We are also deeply concerned that Dong's family, who were present in the courtroom, were not permitted to speak with him. Their continued separation highlights the human cost of this case and the urgent need for relief."

