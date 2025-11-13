Reuters journalists awarded inaugural Pamela Tobey Award for Excellence in Visual Storytelling

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reuters journalists are the first recipients of the inaugural Pamela Tobey Award for Excellence in Visual Storytelling, housed in the National Press Club Journalism Institute. The award recognizes work that pushes the boundaries of compelling and creative storytelling through decisive design choices and includes a $1,000 cash prize.

The winning project, "The unexploded bombs of Gaza," was produced by Emma Farge, Adolfo Arranz, Han Huang, Simon Scarr, and Nidal al-Mughrabi. Judges commended the team for its powerful use and balance of illustrations, photography, color, data, and text. They especially praised the motion created through powerful visuals, as well as the ability to show scale without heavy reliance on traditional photos or video.

"The risk of unexploded ordnance in Gaza is both a data story and a deeply human one," said Scarr, deputy global graphics editor at Reuters. "Our team combined precise technical information graphics, detailed illustrations, and ground-level photography to take readers on a journey from the types of bombs in the air to the dangers of living among unexploded ordnance on the ground. This award validates the discipline required to marry data integrity with emotional resonance, a reminder that the most effective visual storytelling doesn't choose between accuracy and impact — it demands both."

Volunteer judges included award namesake Pamela Tobey, a distinguished graphics editor formerly of The Washington Post; Chris Alcantara, visual journalist at ProPublica; and Hannah Dormido, graphics reporter and cartographer at The Washington Post.

The judges also selected two runners up:

The Philadelphia Inquirer, "The Northeast Philly plane crash changed five neighbors' lives forever"

ProPublica, Global Water Supplies Threatened by Overmining of Aquifers: New Study

"This year's award submissions were all incredible examples of the power of visual storytelling. I'm grateful for the opportunity to recognize such impactful visual storytelling," said Tobey. "The Reuters team delivered an exceptional, well-designed package. From the information provided to the illustrations and backgrounds, their decisive design choices made the story come alive and conveyed critical information in a meaningful way that sticks with audiences."

This new award was made possible through the generosity of Tobey and her husband, Rick Dunham, a former president of both the National Press Club and the Institute. The award honors Tobey's cutting-edge work in visual journalism and her commitment to advancing innovative storytelling.

The judges noted the thoughtful design that went into the work of the honorees and other entries:

The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Ukrainian Service project, "In the Russian penal colony, they called him Dr. Evil," an investigation into Ukrainian prisoners of war who were tormented by a sadistic doctor.

The University of Iowa School of Journalism and Mass Communication project, "Found in translation," exploring the cultural, economic, and political currents shaping the lives of African immigrants in Eastern Iowa.

Dunham and Tobey have invested an initial $20,000 endowment, with plans to fully fund the award at $50,000 within five years. Their commitment ensures that the Institute may both celebrate and amplify outstanding visual storytelling while providing training opportunities to help journalists expand their design and visual storytelling skills.

The Calvert K. Collins Family Foundation has also contributed an initial $10,000 to support the launch of this award.

The Calvert K. Collins Family Foundation has also contributed an initial $10,000 to support the launch of this award.

