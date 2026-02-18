Monday.com Issued 2026 Revenue Guidance Billions Below Its Own Prior Outlook While Withdrawing Long-Term Targets

(NASDAQ: MNDY)

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) for potential violations of federal securities laws in connection with the company's February 9, 2026 disclosure of fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance of $1.452 billion to $1.462 billion, representing 18%–19% growth – a figure that fell materially below the Wall Street consensus of approximately $1.5 billion and the growth trajectory the company had endorsed as recently as the prior earnings cycle. Investors who purchased MNDY shares and suffered losses may obtain additional information about this investigation.

The guidance shortfall is notable because it follows a pattern in which monday.com has repeatedly delivered strong quarterly results only to disappoint investors with forward-looking projections. In Q3 FY2025, the company beat revenue estimates by $4.6 million and EPS estimates by $0.28, yet the stock fell more than 20% when Q4 revenue guidance came in below expectations. In Q2 FY2025, a $1.09 EPS beat and $299 million revenue print triggered a 26% decline after management cited temporary web-traffic softness tied to Google search algorithm changes. The February 9 sell-off marks the fourth consecutive quarter in which a beat-and-guidance-miss pattern has resulted in a significant share-price decline.

In the SaaS sector, the gap between a company's endorsed consensus and its actual guidance carries particular weight. During the prior earnings cycle, CFO Eliran Glazer confirmed to analysts that the company was "committed to achieving … the guidance we have provided during the investor day." On the February 9 call, when pressed by analysts on what changed, Glazer stated: "The last time, you know, we gave guidance, we felt and we believed based on the feasibility that we had at the time, that the 1.5 number is the number that we are going to achieve. It looked reasonable to us." The actual guidance of $1.452–$1.462 billion represents a shortfall of approximately $38–$48 million from that endorsed figure.

Simultaneously, management announced it would no longer discuss its previously provided 2027 financial targets. Glazer stated: "We will no longer be discussing our previously provided 2027 targets but will be centering our discussion on our 2026 outlook." The withdrawal of longer-term guidance alongside the near-term reduction amplified investor concern about the company's growth visibility.

Monday.com's stock fell approximately 13–14% on February 9, sliding from the low $90s to the high $70s on volume that was 3–4 times the 30-day average. The sell-off erased more than $1 billion in market capitalization in a single session.

Shareholders who lost money on MNDY may click here to learn more about their legal rights or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via the information below.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington, D.C. that prosecutes securities, merger, and consumer class actions on behalf of investors and consumers; more information is available at www.zlk.com.

CONTACT:

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Email: [email protected]

www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP