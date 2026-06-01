The CLIF BUILDERS Brand Releases New White Fudge OREO-Flavored Protein Bar

New flavor inspired by milk's favorite cookie delivers purposeful high-protein recovery fuel with 20 grams of plant-based protein per bar

EAST HANOVER, N.J., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CLIF BUILDERS brand today announced the launch of its new White Fudge OREO-flavored protein bar, expanding its high-protein bar portfolio designed to help athletes support their post-workout recovery. Inspired by the classic OREO white fudge covered sandwich cookie, the new BUILDERS flavor combines indulgent taste with recovery fuel for those looking to keep building toward what's next.

BUILDERS White Fudge OREO-flavored protein bar is inspired by milk’s favorite cookie, featuring a crunchy texture, creamy white fudge coating and dark cocoa drizzle for a delicious, treat-inspired bite.

BUILDERS White Fudge OREO-flavored protein bar is inspired by milk's favorite cookie, featuring a crunchy texture, creamy white fudge coating and dark cocoa drizzle for a delicious, treat-inspired bite. Packed with 20 grams of plant-based protein per bar plus carbohydrates to help fuel recovery after tough workouts or training, the bar is specifically formulated for hardworking bodies looking for delicious recovery fuel.

"The BUILDERS brand is focused on crafting great-tasting, high protein bars that deliver what consumers really want: indulgence and taste," said Saurabh Kaushik, Head of CLIF & BUILDERS Innovation at Mondelēz International. "Following the strong success of our BUILDERS OREO-flavored launch in 2025, we're expanding the partnership platform in 2026 with a new White Fudge OREO-flavored protein bar. This innovation continues to deliver what fans expect from BUILDERS: high-quality ingredients, delicious taste and high protein to help support post-workout recovery."

The new White Fudge OREO-flavored protein bar joins the BUILDERS lineup of convenient, high-protein bars available in flavors such as Chocolatey Peanut Butter, along with its Reduced Sugar Crispy protein bars in varieties such as Almond Salted Caramel. High protein, gluten-free and made with no artificial sweeteners, BUILDERS protein bars are individually wrapped and easy to drop in your bag when heading out the door for portable post-workout fuel.

New BUILDERS White Fudge OREO-flavored protein bars are available now at Amazon and select retailers nationwide, including Albertsons, Meijer and Hy-Vee, at a suggested retail price of $1.99–2.29 per bar. For more information and product availability, visit clifbar.com/builders and @buildersprotein on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

About CLIF:

For more than 30 years, CLIF has crafted delicious food under its CLIF BAR, Zbar, Nut Butter Bar, BUILDERS, LUNA, and BLOKS brands. In 2022, CLIF became part of the Mondelēz International, Inc.(Nasdaq: MDLZ), portfolio of brands empowering people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2024 net revenue of approximately $36.4 billion, Mondelēz is leading the future of snacking with other iconic global and local brands such as OREO, RITZ, belVita, LU, and TATE'S BAKE SHOP biscuits and baked snacks, as well as CADBURY DAIRY MILK, MILKA and TOBLERONE chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

For more information about CLIF BAR, please visit Clif | Mondelēz International, Inc. (mondelezinternational.com).

SOURCE Mondelēz International