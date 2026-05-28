NEWTONS Debuts New Branding and Packaging, Introducing the Iconic Bar to a New Generation

Updated look celebrates NEWTONS heritage while introducing a bolder, modern expression

EAST HANOVER, N.J., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NEWTONS, the Ooey Gooey, Rich and Chewy cookie bar made with real fig, is introducing a refreshed brand identity and updated packaging design. Rolling out nationwide in May 2026, the updated design brings a modern, vibrant expression to NEWTONS packaging while continuing to spotlight the fig cookie bar generations of fans know and love.

NEWTONS updated packaging features bold graphics and enlarged imagery of the iconic bar with real fig filling. The new packaging celebrates NEWTONS 130 year heritage while introducing the cookie bar to a new generation.

The new packaging was designed in part to help introduce the legacy brand to a new generation of NEWTONS fans. The branding refresh includes packaging with energized graphics and features an enlarged, more prominent image of the iconic NEWTONS bar, allowing consumers to better appreciate the real fig filling and delicious taste that has made NEWTONS a beloved bar for generations.

In addition to the larger, more vivid image of the signature NEWTONS bar taking center stage, "MADE WITH REAL FIGS" is heavily emphasized – as are images of real figs – so consumers know they'll be biting into a delicious bar with real fig flavor.

Research showed that consumers had a strong visual association with the brand's signature yellow packaging, so this distinctive element was deliberately maintained to ensure continuity and brand recognition.

"For more than 130 years, NEWTONS has been a cherished cookie bar that people come back to time after time," said Caroline Suppiger, Brand Manager, NEWTONS at Mondelēz International. "The refreshed branding for NEWTONS brings forward the character of the brand, while making the fig-filled bar the hero. It's a way of celebrating our heritage while introducing NEWTONS to a new generation of fans."

The new packaging is designed to highlight NEWTONS signature real fig filling and soft baked texture, with bold, new design aspects that emphasize flavor and product appeal. The refreshed visual identity also reflects the brand's broader effort to stay relevant and exciting while keeping true to what has made it a favorite for decades. "We did a lot of testing and research to come to a design that felt true to the long history of NEWTONS, highlights what's great about the bar, and gets new audiences excited," continued Suppiger.

NEWTONS are available in a variety of formats including FIG NEWTONS, STRAWBERRY NEWTONS, FAT FREE NEWTONS, WHOLE GRAIN NEWTONS and more. Featuring a classic rectangular shape, the fig-filled cookie bars are Ooey Gooey, Rich and Chewy, perfect for snacking.

Updated NEWTONS packaging has begun to hit shelves at retailers nationwide across the brand's classic varieties. To learn more about NEWTONS and explore the brand's refreshed packaging design, visit snackworks.com/brands/newtons/.

About Mondelez International, Inc.

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2025 net revenues of approximately $38.5 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, RITZ, LU, CLIF BAR and TATE'S BAKE SHOP biscuits and baked snacks, as well as CADBURY DAIRY MILK, MILKA and TOBERLONE chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America and World Indices, formerly Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on X at x.com/MDLZ.

SOURCE Mondelēz International