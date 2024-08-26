MONDELĒZ TEAMSTERS OVERWHELMINGLY RATIFY NEW CONTRACT

Local 104 Drivers and Warehouse Workers Win Significant Pay and Pension Increases, Along with Enhanced Benefits

PHOENIX, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters at Mondelēz have overwhelmingly ratified a five-year collective bargaining agreement. The new contract comes after a credible strike threat compelled the snack giant to return to the bargaining table and come to terms on a fair agreement.

"This contract is a powerful testament to the strength of our rank-and-file members, who made clear they were ready to fight for the fair pay and benefits they deserve," said Josh Graves, Vice President of Teamsters Local 104. "I congratulate our members and thank the Mondelēz Teamsters nationwide who were prepared to stand shoulder to shoulder with us."

The new agreement delivers an average 24 percent wage increase, a $1,500 ratification bonus, increased pension contributions with increase to the maximum contributions of 2,400 hours, Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a paid holiday, and 401(k) with company match.

"Our new contract will have life-changing impacts on me, my co-workers, and our families," said Mark Simmons, a 37-year Mondelēz driver and a member of Local 104. "By standing together, we showed management what we can achieve, securing the largest pay increase I've ever seen in my time at Mondelēz."

Teamsters Local 104 members were backed by Mondelēz Teamsters from Locals 2, 89, 117, 174, 690, and 853, who stood ready to show solidarity in the event of a strike.

"Mondelēz Teamsters nationwide held this company accountable, standing strong with their Local 104 brothers and sisters to secure a lucrative contract," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference. "Greedy Mondelēz executives thought they could bully us into accepting a subpar deal, but we held their feet to the fire. I want to thank and congratulate everyone involved."

Teamsters Local 104 represents workers throughout Arizona. For more information, go to teamsterslocal104.com or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/ibtlu104.

Contact:

Daniel Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters